The global industrial PC market size is estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%

New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial PC Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Specification, Sales Channel, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04694761/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as high initial costs, and data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.



DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period “

DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet.These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks.



DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors. The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, a rising belief of the process control engineers in the PC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.



Direct sales channel is expected to dominate market by sales channel between 2021 and 2026

Direct sales channels offer various advantages to industrial PC manufacturers.By selling industrial PCs directly to end-suer industries, manufacturers can meet their application-specific requirements, eliminate the retail markup, and minimize inventory carrying costs and associated risks.



Therefore, the market for direct sales channels is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period” North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2021 to 2026.The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output.



In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs. Moreover, several major players are increasing their investments in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the sector in this region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation – C-Level = 48%, Director Level = 33%, and Manager Level = 19%

• By Region – North America = 35%, Europe = 18%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 7%

Key players in the market include Advantech (Taiwan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Siemens (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Nexcom International (Taiwan), B&R Automation (Austria), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial PC market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the industrial PC market based on type, sales channel, end-user industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the industrial PC market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall industrial PC market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04694761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________