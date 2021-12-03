U.S. Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker and CONMED

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Endoscopy Devices Market projected to reach US$ 27.9 Billion by 2027. The marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2021 to 2027

In recent years the prevalence of Endoscopy has had relatively few risks, delivers detailed images, and is quick to carry out. Hence, Endoscopy is proven to be incredibly useful in many areas of medicine across the United States. In addition, the market is attributed to the favourable reimbursement policies for endoscopic procedures in the U.S. Along with the increased prominence of cancer, high investments by hospitals to purchase new endoscopic equipment is also being made. Indeed, a strong focus on research activities to improve endoscopy techniques and implement a new funding model by USA hospitals.

By Application, the United States Endoscopy Devices revolves around Gastroenterology, ENT Surgery, Gynaecology, Neurology and Urology. The increasing burden of G.I. diseases, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is driving the demand for Gastroenterology Endoscopy. G.I. tumours are the second largest cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Thus, an increase in endoscopic procedures for the early diagnosis of G.I. cancers projected to offer considerable revenue opportunities in the market.



United States Endoscopy Devices Market Size was US$ 18.8 Billion in 2021

By product, the endoscopy devices market in the United States is segregated into the operative devices, endoscopy visualization components, endoscopy visualization systems and endoscopes. As per this analysis, the endoscopy visualization components register a significant dominance in the United States endoscopy devices market. Furthermore, the primary factors aiding the growth of the endoscopy visualization components market are the technological alterations, such as camera heads with optical zoom that enables magnification calibration without impeding image resolution.



In-depth COVID- 19 Analysis for the United States Endoscopy Devices Industry

In the United States, the endoscopy devices market had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to our analysis, the average endoscopy procedures performed in the pre-COVID period declined in the transition year 2020. The primary reason for the decline in endoscopy procedures is decreased patient volume in hospitals due to rescheduling and delaying procedures for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Moreover, the delays occurred after careful review of patient history. If feasible, the American healthcare providers rescheduled endoscopic procedures to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during hospital visits.



Hospitals are the Primary Health System Supporting the Endoscopy Devices in the United States

Although by end-users, the market comprises both hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres/clinics. However, in the United States, hospitals are observed to have emerged as the largest end-user segment. Hospitals are the primary health system in most countries. Notably, the number of endoscopic surgeries done at hospitals is relatively more than the other health systems, such as speciality clinics or Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs). Hence, the need for endoscopy devices in hospitals is relatively higher than that in other end-use segments. Hospitals are expected to maintain their dominance due to the above mentioned factor.



Evolving Competitive Landscape in the United States Endoscopy Devices Market:

The industry's competitive landscape is examined along with the profiles of the key players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker and CONMED. Remarkably, the industry has observed significant changes in adopting market strategies, such as product developments, mergers, and acquisitions.

