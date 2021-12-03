MegaFans Distributes NFTs for Charity at DCentral

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans , a mobile gaming company headquartered in Southern California, announced the company successfully developed a play-to-earn tournament strategy that uses donated NFTs and cryptocurrency prizes for gamers and collectors to participate in the company's fundraising event for charity. The NFT donors and partners include Launchpool, Listen Tokens, Stamina, and Megafans. Launchpool also included cryptocurrency to the top 3 winners of the tournament as a donation to CodetoInspire.org , the first coding school for women in Afghanistan.

MegaFans recently became the first mobile eSports platform to distribute NFTs as prizes and had their first profitable month surpassing their return on advertising spend (ROAS) in November, for the first time since they launched their MPV earlier this year. The startup company immediately turned some of their profits into donations when they published a new eSports tournament offering NFTs and cryptocurrency prizes to raise awareness and support Afghan women in gaming and decentralized finance technology (aka Gamfi). Specifically, the company is using the mobile eSports platform to help women in Afghanistan learn to code online.

"One of the principles of MegaFans is to support women in Gamfi. Codetoinspire.org and their program participants all take huge risks. MegaFans, Launchpool, Listen Tokens and Stamina all agreed to support this important cause and we felt DCentral was the best place to launch this initiative," states Jeff Donnelley, Founder and CEO at MegaFans.

DCentral is a conference for the future of decentralized finance and NFTs. Launchpool is a tokenization crowdfunding ecosystem. Listen Token gives holders access to exclusive social impact NFTs from the world's greatest actors, musicians, artists, and writers. Stamina is a Canadian Photographer specialized in landscape photography NFTs & Bilingual Hip Hop Music.

Megafans offers free-to-play and play-to-earn options ranging from quick-play contests to monthly tournaments with larger prize pools up to $10,000 (USD). The pools scale up as community participation grows and players win virtual tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, NFTs, gift cards, or cash. The NFTs are distributed on OpenSea.io using the Polygon.technology chain to reduce gas fees.

MegaFans recently closed their seed round for funding, led by Alphabit, and opened a strategic-private round, looking for partnerships to grow their platform and audience further. MegaFans is part of the Launchpool Labs incubator program where they are receiving strategic and technical support to help grow their community of gamers and collectors. Launchpool Labs incubator is a 90-day intensive development program focused on building communities and value around startups in the blockchain sector.

About MegaFans

MegaFans (Mobile eSports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile eSports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn metaverse environment for gamers and collectors, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers and developers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players experience. MegaFans mantra is "eSports for All!" which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans .

Contact

Alexis Vera

MegaFans, Inc.

Phone: +1 (760) 889-3187

Email: PR@Megafans.com

Related Images











Image 1: Candy Boo Game Character





Candy Boo Game Character









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment