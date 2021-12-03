New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188079/?utm_source=GNW





The global food anti-caking agents market is expected to grow from $0.66 billion in 2020 to $0.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.90 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The food anti-caking agents market consists of sales of food anti-caking agents by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are placed in granulated materials, such as table salt or confectioneries.Food anti-caking agents are finely powdered substances used as additives to prevent the formation of lumps in food and other sources.



These agents are mostly water-soluble, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents.



The main types of food anti-caking agents are calcium compounds, sodium compounds, magnesium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose, and others.Calcium silicate is a calcium compound that is a commonly used anti-caking agent which is added to table salt.



The different sources include synthetic, natural, and is used in seasoning and condiments, bakery, dairy products, soups and sauces, others.



North America was the largest region in the food anti-caking agents market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Natural or organic anti-caking agents are a key trend gaining popularity in the food anti-caking agents market.Major companies operating in the food anti-caking agent market are focusing on natural or organic anti-caking agents to strengthen their position.



For instance, in September 2020, RIBUS, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of high-quality specialty ingredients for food, beverage, and dietary supplement has launched The Synthetics Replacer, Nu-FLOW made of natural rice hulls that are sterilized and grounded to fine powdered form. It can be used as an anti-caking or flow aid or diluent.



In December 2019, RPM International Inc., a US-based manufacturer of specialty sealants, coatings, and building materials acquired Profile Food Ingredients, LLC through its edible coatings business, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. aims to expand sales of specialty ingredients in the food industry and international market. Profile Food Ingredients, LLC is a US-based manufacturer of specialty ingredients and food anti-caking agents.



The increasing consumption of processed food is expected to propel the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.Demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food is growing due to busy lifestyles, changing eating habits of the population worldwide, and the spread of coronavirus pandemic.



Food anti-caking agents are increasingly being used in packaged and convenience food products to prevent the lumps in food.For instance, according to the Medical News Report in 2020, the global consumption of processed food accounts for 20-60% of a person’s daily energy intake, which includes frozen or ready meals, baked goods, packaged bread, and processed cheese products.



Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed food drives the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.



The countries covered in the food anti-caking agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

