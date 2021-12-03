Global Water Purifier (RO, UF, UV, Others) Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Purifier Market (2021 Edition): Analysis By Type (RO, UF, UV, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Purifier Market was valued at USD 27.1 billion in the year 2020.

The water purifier markets of the US, European countries, Korea and Japan are saturated with high penetration rates. However, low penetration in countries like China and India presents high growth opportunities and tremendous growth potential. The global water purifier market is still very new and hence companies are positioning themselves in the global market.

China and India have emerged as the two largest markets in Asia owing to their billion plus population and widespread pollution of major water bodies. Water purification companies are increasingly setting up their offices and manufacturing plants in these two countries.

Water purification companies in China, India and Japan have begun to export their products to Vietnam and South Korea. Although these markets are currently small, they are expected to experience a significant boost in water purifier demand in the coming years.

The demand for good quality Water Purifiers with improved impurity removing properties and technology continues to drive the need for innovation on the part of the purifier manufacturers. During 2021-2026, Water Purifiers Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

Residential Use of Water Purifier is expected to hold a very larger market share of Purifier Market than Other End User. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of water purifiers such as ultra violet as well as reverse osmosis air purifiers has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of water purifiers in the future.

Amongst the regions, America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Water Purifier market in 2020. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of America region include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various water borne diseases, such as diarrhoea, cholera, amoebiasis, rising water pollution, etc.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

A.O Smith Corporation

The Clorox Company

Aquasana Inc.

Brita

Culligan

Veolia Company

Pentair PLC

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

