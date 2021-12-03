Global Organic Bakery Products Market is Forecast to Reach $12.57 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for organic bakery products? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Organic Bakery Products Market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider organic bakery products Market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The organic bakery products Market section of the report gives context. It compares the organic bakery products Market with other segments of the organic bakery products Market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, organic bakery products market indicators comparison.

The global organic bakery products market is expected grow from $9.42 billion in 2020 to $9.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Bread & Rolls; Savory Snacks; Cakes & Pastries; Cookies & Biscuits; Others

By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Direct; Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; Online Retailers; Other Retail Formats

By Category: Gluten-Free; Sugar-Free; Low-Calories

Companies Mentioned:

Flower Foods, Inc.; Hain Celestial Group (Rudi's Bakery); Manna Organics LLC; Toufayan Bakery, Inc; Mestemacher GmbH



Countries:

Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Russia; UK; USA; Australia



Regions:

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions; per capita expenditure..



Data segmentations:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gj20f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.