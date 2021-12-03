New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188074/?utm_source=GNW

The global natural antioxidants market is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2020 to $2.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The natural antioxidants market consists of sales of natural antioxidants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are naturally occurring chemicals that attempt to prolong the product’s oxidative rancidity and keep its conditions ideal for a longer duration. Natural antioxidants are phenolics, which can be found in a variety of plant parts, including seeds, fruits, barks, leaves, vegetables, nuts, and roots.



The main types of products in natural antioxidants are vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, and polyphenols.Vitamin E consists of vital nutrients & antioxidants which help in the improvement of blood circulation, healing of tissues, and protection against cell damage in a human body.



The different forms include dry and liquid. Natural antioxidants are extracted from different sources such as plants and petroleum and are used in personal care, food and beverages, animal feed, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the natural antioxidants market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Strategic collaborations are shaping the natural antioxidants market.Major companies operating in the natural antioxidants sector are focused on strategic collaborations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in January 2020, DuPont, a US-based company that offers natural antioxidants collaborated with International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., an American corporation that produces flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives to enhance their food additive business. Furthermore, in May 2021, Robertet, a France-based fragrance, and flavor manufacturer that specializes in natural raw materials acquired Ecom Food Industries, a Canada-based company that offers natural antioxidants. This acquisition combines both firms’ capabilities and enables them to better serve the customers with all-natural, botanically sourced ingredients and value-added products.



In August 2019, Nagase & Co., Ltd. a Japan-based chemical trading firm acquired Prinova Group LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will broaden Nagase Group’s global footprint in a high-value-added business, and Prinova’s expertise, unique positioning, and portfolio offering will allow the company to expand the food and nutrition ingredients value chain in North America, Europe, and Asia. Prinova Group LLC is a US-based company that offers natural antioxidants.



Increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the natural antioxidants market in the forecast period.As people are becoming more aware of lifestyle diseases, they are adopting healthy lifestyles and striving to improve their dietary habits, which boosts the demand for natural antioxidants.



Antioxidant-rich foods may lower the risk of a variety of diseases including heart disease and certain cancers.Natural antioxidants scavenge free radicals from bodily cells, preventing or reducing oxidative damage.



For instance, according to Australian researchers from the University of Queensland, in 2019, 35% of adolescents reported three or more lifestyle risk factors.Additionally, one in every three adolescents worldwide is at risk of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and cancer, with low fruit and vegetable diet and physical inactivity being the most prevalent reason.



Therefore, the increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases drives the growth of the natural antioxidants market.



The countries covered in the natural antioxidants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

