Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates on Proprietary Neurology Pipeline Programs at the Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES 2021)

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will provide updates on its proprietary, neurology programs at the Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES 2021).



Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We continue to advance our portfolio of neurology-focused programs, and we have a number of scientific presentations scheduled at the AES 2021 meeting in Chicago. In addition, this year we are hosting a symposium focused on our XEN1101 program and the X-TOLE clinical trial results. We are also participating in a joint industry scientific exhibit related to rare genetically-defined epilepsies, with a particular focus on XEN496. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet with leading epileptologists, patient advocacy groups, and other key opinion leaders at this important meeting.”

The following summarizes Xenon’s presentations at AES 2021 related to its proprietary, clinical stage programs as well as promising pre-clinical work:

Poster: “Phase 2b Efficacy and Safety of XEN1101, a Novel Potassium Channel Modulator, in Adults with Focal Epilepsy (X-TOLE)”

Please refer to a separate news release also dated today (December 3, 2021) for a detailed summary of the X-TOLE data and completed sub-analyses that will be presented at AES 2021. Xenon is hosting a conference call this morning at 9 am ET that will provide an overview of XEN1101 and the Phase 2b X-TOLE study results.



Poster: “Electronic Seizure Diary Compliance in an Adult Focal Epilepsy Clinical Trial”

These data indicate that high eDiary compliance could be maintained in adults with focal onset epilepsy (FOS), aided by central monitoring in real time, potentially setting a new standard for FOS studies.



Poster: “XEN1101, a Differentiated Kv7 Potassium Channel Modulator, Impacts Depression and Anhedonia”

Depression is a common co-morbidity of persons with epilepsy and significantly impacts their quality of life. These pre-clinical data support the hypothesis that XEN1101 may have beneficial impacts on mood at plasma concentrations that are efficacious for seizure reduction.



Poster: “Pathogenic and Likely Pathogenic Variants in KCNQ2 Underlie a Large Majority of Genetic Epilepsy in Neonates and Infants <6 Months of Age”

Pathogenic variants in KCNQ2 are the most common cause of genetic epilepsy during early infancy and diagnostic yield for KCNQ2 is high in patients with seizure onset <6 months of age. Early diagnosis has important implications in informing prognosis and treatment strategies including access to potential precision therapies in clinical development, such as XEN496.



Poster: “Nav1.1 Selective Potentiators Normalize Inhibition/Excitation Imbalance and Prevent Seizures in a Mouse Model of Dravet Syndrome”

This pre-clinical work suggests that a Nav1.1 potentiator profile provides a new, mechanistically differentiated class of voltage-gated sodium channel compounds with the potential to provide an improved therapeutic profile for the overarching treatment of Dravet Syndrome.



On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Xenon is participating in a joint industry scientific exhibit related to rare genetically-defined epilepsies, and is presenting the following posters:

“Design of a Clinical Trial to Determine the Efficacy of XEN496 in KCNQ2 Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (KCNQ2 DEE)”



“Pharmacokinetic (PK) and Food Effect Assessment of XEN496, a Pediatric Formulation of Ezogabine, in Healthy Adults and Retrospective PK and Safety Comparison with Potiga ® ”



” “Pathogenic and Likely Pathogenic Variants in KCNQ2 Underlie a Large Majority of Genetic Epilepsy in Neonates and Infants <6 Months of Age”



“Evaluating the Epidemiological Burden of KCNQ2 Epilepsy”



Xenon will host a conference call and live webcast today at 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time) to discuss the X-TOLE results presented at AES 2021. The webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 8639677.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

