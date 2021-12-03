India Hydrogen Market Analysis & Opportunity Report 2021: Track Investment Initiatives, Cost Competitiveness, Market Movements, Distribution & Supply Chains

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Market & Opportunity in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



For India to be a flourishing market for hydrogen the prelude is set and rolling, however the pathways will not be an easy grind.

While intent of many big conglomerates and even international players to invest big in H2 market of India is seen a major driver, it doesn't come with cost competitiveness' guarantee which indeed shall be holding the key to unlock efficient distribution & transmission of H2 for end use application.



Players involved in infrastructure creation for transmission of other forms of energy including electricity and gas must be coherent with idea of distribution of hydrogen for long term as it would be around one-eighth time cheaper while transmitting 10 times the energy content.

In the short- to medium-term, the most competitive setup for large-scale clean hydrogen applications involves co-locating hydrogen production on- or near-site.

The industry can then use this scaled production to supply the fuel to other hydrogen users in the vicinity, such as refuelling stations for trucks and trains, and smaller industrial users.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Assessing Business Case of Hydrogen in India

Understanding current hydrogen market size in India

Understanding upstream environment for hydrogen - Steps required to realize private sector investments in India

Hydrogen market location fitment analysis in India

Evaluating cost competitiveness of hydrogen production in India

Analysing shipping costs of hydrogen in & from India: Global hub & exporter (net) scenario

List of clearances & respective timelines for development of hydrogen project in India

Regulations & policy framework examination for hydrogen scale-up in India

Risks & challenges for hydrogen market development in India under:(a). Short Term; (b). Medium Term & (c). Long Term

Pricing of hydrogen in India - Scenario based estimation using "Data to Information" (D2I) Model

Scaling up of hydrogen market in India - Key indices identification

Identification of key demand clusters of hydrogen in India

India as a global hub of hydrogen & exporter - Capability examination & likely demand pockets globally for Green Hydrogen as per existing potential & high growth pockets

Customer analysis for hydrogen market in India

Hydrogen market - Product strategy for India & exports

Hydrogen market - sales strategy for India & exports

Go-to-market (GTM) strategy for market participants in India

Hydrogen market competition analysis in India

Benchmarking of hydrogen companies in India

Hydrogen market Trends & Outlook for India - 2030

Conclusion/Report Findings

Companies Mentioned

Ballard Power System

Air Liquide

Air Products

Thyssenkrupp

KBR/Johnson Matthey

Cummins

Fuel Cell Energy

Plug Power

Bloom Energy

Linde

INOX Air

DCW Limited

TATA Chemicals

Bhoruka Gas

Air Water

Grasim Industries

Reliance Industries Limited

Adani Enterprises

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

GAIL (India) Limited

