Clarus R+D Wins 2021 BizTech Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus R+D (https://clarusrd.com/), a fintech software company focused on helping innovative companies maximize their R&D tax credits, has been honored as an Outstanding Startup for this year’s BizTech award from the Columbus Business First Journal, recognizing innovators, entrepreneurs and startups in Columbus, Ohio. The honor quickly follows the company’s award for being one of the fastest growing businesses in Central Ohio, also from the Columbus Business First Journal.



Founded in 2016, Clarus R+D focuses on helping businesses of all sizes take advantage of America’s largest tax incentive: the research and development tax credit. They build cloud-based software to deliver access, compliance, and clarity for federal and state R&D tax credits. To date, the company has helped more than 1,100 customers and 170 partners claim over $125 million in tax credits.

The annual BizTech Awards go to Columbus’ most promising new tech businesses in the region. Along with Outstanding Startup, categories include Executive of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Minority Owned Business of the Year, among others.

“We’re excited to be honored a second time by the area’s leading business press,” said Jeff Haskett, Clarus R+D’s CEO and co-founder, along with co-founder and CSO Brent Johnson, MT. “Our success has enabled us to create local jobs in-house, as well as support businesses from startups and growth companies to enterprise and corporate entities around the country, helping to build Columbus’ reputation as a high-tech hub.”

ABOUT CLARUS R&D

Clarus R+D is the leader in world-class technology that enables every business to unlock the full value of R&D tax credits for innovation and growth. Founded by tax and technology experts, Clarus R+D builds cloud-based software so companies of all sizes can realize and optimize the power of America’s largest tax incentive to materially impact their business. Clarus R+D also partners with CPAs who need a smarter way to prepare R&D tax credit studies. To learn more, visit https://clarusrd.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tammy Marino

tammy.marino@orcapr.com

Martin Stein

martin.stein@orcapr.com