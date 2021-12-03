TScan Therapeutics to Host a Virtual Event to Discuss Highlights from the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will host a virtual event to discuss highlights from its posters at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The event will provide an in-depth review of the two poster presentations related to lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, presented at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, along with a leading transplant physician’s perspective on the use of hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) for the treatment of leukemias and unmet needs in relapse prevention following HCT. Following the prepared remarks, the call will be opened for a live question and answer session.

A live webcast will be available and will remain archived on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com.

Featured speakers include:

Yi-Bin Chen, M.D., M.S., Director, Hematopoietic Cell Transplant & Cell Therapy Program, Allan B. Rogers, Jr. and Cara J. Rogers Endowed Chair, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

David Southwell, Chief Executive Officer, TScan Therapeutics

Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, TScan Therapeutics

Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D., M.M.Sc., Vice President of Medical, TScan Therapeutics

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TScan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TScan believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither TScan nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

TScan Therapeutics

Heather Savelle

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Media Contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Sherri Spear

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

sherri@argotpartners.com



