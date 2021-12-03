Jon Najarian joins EarthFund DAO Advisory Council

Cheyenne, WY, USA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Najarian, former Chicago Bears linebacker, current CNBC host, and all-around expert in all things investing and crypto, has joined the EarthFund DAO team as an advisor and investor.

Bringing decades of experience in the financial markets — including founding Mercury Trading at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, publishing four best-selling books on investing, and serving as one of CNBC’s most popular contributors — Jon joins the EarthFund DAO Advisory Council to help the team continue the successful roll-out launch of a DAO poised to to help tackle some of humanity’s biggest challenges.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in crypto and DeFi in recent years, including the exciting development of DAOs. EarthFund DAO stood out from the crowd, with an impressive team and even more impressive mission -- harnessing the power of decentralized autonomous blockchain-powered enterprises to support DAO-selected projects that are poised to affect real change.’

Fresh from launching their token on KuCoin, the EarthFund DAO team are looking to the future as they start development on their blockchain-based app to change the way people support the causes they care about.

“We’re really excited to have Jon join the team” Adam Boalt, founding investor and advisor at EarthFund DAO. “Jon’s involvement is great validation for our team that we’re building something exciting. We’re on a mission to make the EarthFund DAO the go-to global platform for people who want to make the world a better place, and Jon’s going to help us get there.”

Najarian’s addition to the Advisory Council team follows another announcement that Earth Fund has teamed up with UI8 to design and build a decentralized app that places a high premium on usability and user experience.

To find out more about the project, head to earthfund.io.

