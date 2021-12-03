New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Printing Market By Function, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188493/?utm_source=GNW

Security printing includes holograms, copying marks, security threads, watermarks, anti-magnetic inks, serial numbers, micro-printing, special paper, and intaglio printing. With the help of security printing, it is possible to minimize the number of growing illegal activities like counterfeiting, tempering, and forgery.



The major factor driving the growth of the market is security inks. Similarly, the implementation of laws along with security regulations is anticipated to fuel market growth in the coming years. Additionally, tampering & alteration in branding of industry products and growing fraudulent activities in tax & postage stamps, financial institutions, and personal identities are some other determinants boosting the market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about counterfeit and fraud activities among customers is projected to boost market growth in the forthcoming years.



Additionally, security printing ensures the necessary aspects of protection due to which several computer systems are dependent on it. Moreover, holographic stickers are used to protect various software products against forgery. Holographic stickers are designed in such a way that it gets tear when it is detached from the product. Thus, security printing is in high demand among the manufacturers of above-mentioned items as it ensures the customer that the product has not been modified after the dispatch, thereby, these kinds of security measures are necessary to gain the trust of the customer.



COVID-19 Impact



Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, various industries experienced a negative impact including the security printing industry. At the beginning of the pandemic, Asia-Pacific and Europe were the regions that were severely affected by it. During the initial phase of pandemic, the number of COVID-19 patients drastically increased in these regions. Keeping in view the growing transmission rate of COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of several nations-imposed lockdown restrictions and other such norms. The imposition of lockdown hampered the production of security printing as there was a shortage of labor.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing applications in the finance and banking sectors



For specific applications of security printing, manufacturers are focusing on designing new products as the demand for new products is increasing based on their utilization at different places. In addition, the new products are integrated with enhanced security features that are very effective at several applications. Additionally, the finance and banking sector deals with the printing of cheques, banknotes, identity cards, stock certificates, and authentication and hence these sectors are witnessing massive application of security printing.



The rise in adoption of security printing for currency printing



For better regulation and governance, several manufacturers in the market are focusing on bringing advancements in technologies that are being used in currency printing. The presence of fake currencies in the market has a negative impact on the economy of nations as the international value of the original currency is getting reduced, which significantly slows down the economy of nations. Moreover, the spread of fake currency has a direct effect on the prices of commodities. Thus, governments across the globe are implementing measures to eliminate or minimize the presence of fake currencies in the economy



Market Restraining Factor:



Rapid shift towards a cashless economy and digitalization in identification cards



As the world is rapidly evolving, technological advancements are also growing. Due to these technological advancements, the nations are moving towards digitalization and a cashless economy. Cashless economy is the physical stream of national denomination being replaced with online or digital platforms like the launch of plastic cards, internet banking, and online transactions. This evolution has reduced the use of national currency due to which, security printing is witnessing a slowdown in its demand.



Function Outlook



Based on Function, the market is segmented into Lithographic Printing, Digital Printing, Letterpress Printing, Screen Printing, Intaglio Printing and Others. In comparison to other forms of printing, lithographic printing offers a more consistent and high quality of the image. Further, the latest in-line multi-press print systems integrate holographic application, numbering, intaglio, flexographic printing, rotary screen, and imaging of variable data allowing a single-pass and cost-effective operation. Moreover, lithographic printing is majorly used for asset management, government and corporation printing, brand protection, event pass & tickets generation, and cheque & value documents printing.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, Certificates and Others. The counterfeiting practices are rampant in the printing of banknotes, postage stamps, stock certificates, contraband, identity cards, and passports. Moreover, security printing helps in protecting the aforementioned documents from counterfeiting and forgery. Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and supply chain are the major end-market verticals that are using security printing. Further, birth & death certificates, unique personal IDs, legal stamps, driving licenses, and passports are only issued by legal authorities.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecasting period. This prominent growth in the region is supported by growing implementation of the latest technology associated with security printing in nations such as Japan, China, and India. Additionally, the growing concerns about fake currency, terror funding, and corruption are driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, determinants like alternative modes of payments (including bank checks and payment cards), large-scale ID programs initiated by companies, and high demand for cash transactions are creating new growth avenues for the regional security printing market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Document Security Systems, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (IG Farben), Ennis, Inc. (Printegra), Graphic Dimensions, Inc., Plus Technologies LLC, TROY Group, Inc., Wellspring Software, Inc., Amgraf, Inc., Graphic Security Systems Corporation, and Printech Global Secure Payment Solutions LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Security Printing Market



Sep-2021: Agfa came into partnership with Interprint and Koenig & Bauer. This partnership aimed to offer digital decor printing, wherein Interprint would expand its digital printing range with first-rate laminates.



Jun-2021: Agfa-Gevaert Group launched Amfortis PDF workflow solution for offset packaging printing applications. This solution is developed for packaging converters and printers. In addition, the solution combines various software tools to assist in covering overall prepress production tasks from stepping, pre-flighting, repeating, and proofing to rendering.



Jun-2021: Ennis took over the assets and business from AmeriPrint Corporation. Under this acquisition, AmeriPrint Corporation added expertise and capabilities to their expanding product portfolio comprising barcoding and variable imaging and would add depth to the products & services that they already have at Integrated Print Group in South Elgin, Illinois.



Jun-2021: Plus Technologies introduced My-Print-Delivery Anywhere, a solution. This solution enables home office workers to access documents created on corporate applications or networks and print to locally attached printers without any requirement for costly VPN connections.



Apr-2021: Premier Packaging Corporation, a subsidiary of Document Security Systems expanded its geographical reach in Wiregrass Business Park in the Town of Henrietta by relocating into a 105,000 square-foot, newly constructed facility. This expansion aimed to fulfil rising customer demand and continue to strengthen its company’s culture.



Mar-2021: Agfa unveiled Fastest Jeti Tauro Inkjet Printer. This ultra-high-speed printer provides highly productive, reliable print operations with high uptime and minimum maintenance need.



Jan-2021: Agfa introduced SYNAPS XM110 as the latest addition to its SYNAPS synthetic papers portfolio. This latest addition could be printed on all multi-functional office printers and common dry toner printers with standard print settings as for standard office paper.



Dec-2020: Ennis signed a letter of intent to acquire the assets and assume some liabilities of Infoseal. This acquisition aimed to bring expertise and capabilities to its expanding product offering comprising its existing VersaSeal pressure seal product line.



Oct-2020: Plus Technologies came into partnership with Breezy, a cloud-based mobile printing solution. Under this partnership, Plus Technologies unveiled its new integrated mobile print solution and technology. The integrated solutions provide clients with a complete print output management solution and enable users to securely print from a mobile device to managed printers from anywhere.



Jun-2020: Agfa launched a new version of Arkitex Production workflow software for newspaper printers. This new version would better incorporate with press management systems for just-in-time plate delivery and integrate multi-tenant capabilities along with enhanced planning & tracking.



Jun-2020: Agfa released v12, an upgraded version of its venerable Apogee workflow. This new version would bring new approval and imposition capabilities and an update to Agra’s StoreFront web-to-print and branded portals for regular print buyers.



May-2020: Plus Technologies formed a partnership with Amtrak, a national rail transport service. Under this partnership, Amtrak ordered OM Plus Output Management software to smoothen its print operations.



May-2020: TROY Group entered into a partnership with Konica Minolta, a Japanese multinational technology company. Under this partnership, AccurioPress 6136P would be converted to a MICR version, and TROY’s patented MICR Toner Secure would combine with its own proprietary developer bead. In addition, companies aimed to set the standard in production check printing solutions for anti-tamper payments.



