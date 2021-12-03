European Ice Cream Market Report 2021: Average Consumption of Ice Cream Across Europe is 6. 20 liters per/capita Per Year

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ice Cream Market Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Owing to increasing health-consciousness among the consumers and a rise in the lifestyle diseases like obesity, ice creams without dairy ingredients are gaining momentum in the European industry. According to this report, the European Ice Cream Industry will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% during 2021-2027.



Average consumption of ice cream across Europe is 6. 20 liters per/capita Per Year

Furthermore, various ice cream products with different nutritional values are available on the European market; they provide great taste, enjoyment, refreshment, happiness and pleasure to consumers of all ages. The per capita consumption of ice-cream is high in Europe because it is a country filled with traditional ice cream of more than 100 varieties.

The ice-cream industry has great potential for growth in the country due to good cold chain infrastructure, growing disposable income and changing lifestyle of the people. According to EuroGlaces (European Ice Cream Association), the average consumption of ice cream across Europe is 6. 20 liters per/capita per year.



Europe Ice Cream Market Size will reach US$ 28.4 Billion by 2027

European is choosing Premium ice cream due to the preferred flavors in individual premium portions are authentic and original combinations. Premium ice cream has fewer air particles per ice cream particle, and it has a higher percentage of butterfat. Additionally, with the rapidly growing urbanization and improving technology advancements in the European dairy sector, the demand for luxury ice cream and daily ice cream desserts products continues to rise steeply in the European marketplace.

The utilization of novel ingredients like whole milk, skim milk and sweetening & flavoring agent are the main factors raising the annual revenue of the European ice cream market.



Europe Ice Cream Market was US$ 21.7 Billion in 2021

The German ice cream sector is driven by the take-home and Impulse ice cream' category. Take-home is getting popular among the higher-income consumers as well among the younger buyers. Hypermarkets & supermarkets are the leading channels for the distribution of Take-Home ice cream in the country. It includes multiple-serving ice cream tubs and ice-cream cakes.



While there is escalating demand for impulse ice cream due to favorable climatic conditions (moderately hot and humid) for consuming ice creams in Germany. An Increased impulse variety of flavors, especially the innovative ones like Prosciutto and Whisky Prune, have acted as a catalyst for demand generation of ice cream in the country. As per Statista, in 2018, around 14.31 million people in the German population aged 14 and over had eaten impulse ice cream.



Product Type - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 3 viewpoints

1. Artisanal

2. Impulse

3. Take Home



Ingredients - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. Whole Milk

2. Skim Milk

3. Cream

4. Sweetening & Flavoring Agent

5. Other (Egg Yolk, Stabilizers, Emulsifiers)



Category - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 9 viewpoints

1. Choc Snacks

2. Premium Ice-Cream

3. Luxury Ice Cream

4. Filled Cones

5. Children's

6. Standard Ice-Cream

7. Adult Refresh

8. Daily Ice Cream Desserts

9. Individual Ice-Cream



Application - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

1. Commercial

2. Residential



Distribution Channels - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. On Tread

2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

3. Food & Drink Specialists

4. Convenience Stores

5. Others



Producing country - Europe Ice Cream Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. Germany

2. Italy

3. Spain

4. France

5. United Kingdom



Company Analysis

General Mills Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Unilever

Baskin Robbins

Lotus Bakeries

