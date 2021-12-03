CWH Validates Airrosti Remote Recovery’s Effectiveness

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, is pleased to announce that CWH Advisors has validated that the digital health option, Airrosti Remote Recovery saw patients achieve equivalent outcomes compared to in-office patients.

“We are grateful CWH Advisors recognizes our commitment to providing the same quality care through both our in-clinic and digital health options,” said Jason Garrett, DC, Airrosti Chief Medical Officer. “Our licensed and trained practitioners have executed patient care at the highest level in traditional clinic settings, providing a strong foundation for our successful growth in the virtual space with Airrosti Remote Recovery.”

CWH Advisors, an independent healthcare consulting firm composed of experienced healthcare economists, data analysts, and business and product experts found that in comparing ARR to In-Clinic total visits, pain improvement, injury resolution, and surgery avoidance all were found to be equivalent or better in care.

“Our patients and staff know how fast and effective our treatment is, both in-person and through our digital offering, and receiving this independent validation further enhances the trust our patients, employers, and carrier partners have in us,” said Dr. Chris Cato, Airrosti Chief Population Health Officer.

The CWH Advisors study backs up Airrosti’s claim that they have seen 98.7% patient satisfaction through ARR, compared to 99.6% in office, while tracking at 85% injury resolution, compared to 88% in office. Impressively, the number of visits to reported injury resolution averaged four visits through the ARR app, versus 3.2 in office (Based on patient-reported outcomes).

About the study

To compare Airrosti Remote Recovery episodes to in-clinic therapy episodes, CWH used a propensity score matching algorithm to create two comparable cohorts of episodes. For this observational study, CWH separated episodes into upper body and lower body to create two sets of analytic cohorts as these therapy constructs are different. Further, BMI is a key independent variable for lower body injuries but not applicable to the upper body. The propensity score is based on injury instance, pain level, patient age, prior treatment status, gender, and, for the lower body cohort, BMI.

CWH started with a sample of 212,141 in-clinic episodes of care and 1,216 remote recovery episodes. To enable future analysis of claims data we limited this sample to members with claims and then matched the upper body interventions and the lower body interventions separately. The lower-body cohort required BMI data to perform propensity matching and therefore includes an extra step in the design waterfall. Figure 2 shows the process by which we identified a final sample of 462 upper body episodes and 428 lower body episodes. The full study is available in a white paper published by Airrosti, available online at airrosti.com.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers (DPT/DC) who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery. Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery in 46 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.