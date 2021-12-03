Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Offer Update

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Offer for Subscription: Update

The Company announces that its current offer for subscription for new Foresight Williams Technology Shares, contained in a Prospectus published on 30 December 2020, will close on 16 December 2021. The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company intends to launch a new offer for subscription (the "Offer") for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 tax years. Full details of the Offer will be contained in a new prospectus that is expected to be published in early January 2022.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181