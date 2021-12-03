New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market By Product Type, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188497/?utm_source=GNW

Osteoporosis is one of the most common reasons behind compression fractures of the vertebrae, and it is a kind of bone loss that results in easy breakage of bones. However, the tumor generally starts spreading from vertebrae to any other part of the body to the bone. There are certain common symptoms of this disorder that consists of gradually increasing back pain, which can be relieved by lying on the back but standing can make it worse, restricted movement in the spine, reduction in the height of the patient, a stooped-over posture known as kyphosis.



Generally, the vertebra’s front side decreases in height due to the fracture; however, the rear side does not witness the same. Due to this, such fractures can lead to the stooped posture of the patient over the time. Some of the problems caused by the nerve damage are weak muscles, numbness or tingling, problems in walking, and possible problem in controlling the bowels or bladder. The treatment of vertebral compression fracture through the surgical approach involves vertebroplasty and balloon kyphoplasty. The vertebroplasty process includes equipment that are used for inserting medical cement in the fractured vertebral body to get instant pain relief and stability. On the other hand, Kyphoplasty includes the equipment utilized for making a cavity under the fractured vertebral body along with injecting the medical-grade bone cement into the cavity.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all the domains of the business world. The imposed lockdown, ban on travel, and restrictions on movements across the world have impacted the manufacturing and imports & exports of vertebral compression fracture devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market across the globe. The economic slowdown and significant decrease in the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices that are utilized in various elective treatment procedures are estimated to hamper the overall demand for these devices in the coming years. Along with that, the pandemic has temporarily closed the manufacturing units of various things including vertebral compression fracture devices and thus, negatively impacting the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors:



The growing geriatric population would spur the market growth



In 2019, the number of people aged 65 years or over is 703 million as per United Nations. In addition, this number is estimated to get double by 2050 to 1.5 billion across the world. In addition, the percentage of the people aged 65 years or over has surged across the globe from 6 percent in 1990 to 9 percent in 2019. Due to this increased population, the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices is also growing across the globe.



The rise in the prevalence of spine disorders



The prevalence of numerous degenerative spine conditions such as degenerative disc disease, arthritis, herniated disc, vertebral fractures, ankylosing spondylitis, spondylosis, back pain, osteoporosis, scoliosis, neck pain, spinal cord cancer, spinal cord injury, hematoma, and kyphosis has increased the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices across the world. The reason behind these spine problems is infection, accidental falls, inflammation, traumatic spine injuries, wear & tear because of aging, vitamin deficiency, autoimmune diseases, and blocked blood supply to the spine, which augment the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices across the world.



Market Restraining Factor:



High risks involved in the treatment of vertebral compression fracture



The chances of post-surgical complications are quite high that include nerve root irritation, vertebral posterior element fracture, hemorrhage, and acceleration of osteoporosis and this would restrict the adoption of vertebral compression fracture procedures across the world. This would further hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market over the forecast period. In the medical field, any kind of procedure that requires the insertion of a device into the skin can increase the risk of infection.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Vertebroplasty devices and Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices. The balloon kyphoplasty devices segment is projected to acquire the largest revenue share in the market over the forecast period. Factor such as growing cases of osteoporosis & arthritis is responsible for the growth of this segment. Additionally, the growing geriatric population is also estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. The vertebroplasty segment is anticipated to garner substantial revenue shares in the market over the forecast period.



Surgery Outlook



Based on Surgery, the market is segmented into Minimally invasive spine surgery and Open spine surgery. The Minimally invasive spine surgery market dominated the Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market by Surgery in 2020. The Open spine surgery market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2021 - 2027).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America market dominated the Global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market by Region in 2020, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The Europe market is experiencing prominent growth during the forecast period. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market would exhibit highest CAGR during (2021 - 2027).



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson are the forerunners in the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market. Companies such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Globus Medical, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alphatec Holdings Inc., IZI Medical Products, LLC (Shore Capital Partners), Globus Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Spine Wave Inc., Spirit Spine Holding Corporation Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, Approvals & Agreements:



Feb-2021: The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies* announced that DePuy Synthes** has signed an agreement with Expanding Innovations Inc. to distribute the X-Pac Expandable Lumbar Cage System in the U.S. The X-Pac Cage augments DePuy Synthes’ existing suite of products to provide a comprehensive procedural solution within the lumbar degenerative and minimally invasive spine segments.



Sep-2020: IZI Medical Products, LLC announces that it has received CE Mark approval in Europe for the KivaTM Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment System. Kiva is a unipedicular PEEK implant-based treatment solution for VCFs that has seen clinical and commercial success in the US.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. completed acquisition of EOS imaging, a global medical device company. With an Aim to Improves clinical performance in spine by adding unprecedented information to the AlphaInformatiX Platform, Accelerates revenue growth through immediate access to EOS’ prestigious 380-unit installed base, which overlaps minimally with ATEC’s client base and Facilitates future global expansion via EOS’ established infrastructure.



Dec-2020: Zimmer Biomet today said it completed the acquisition of A&E Medical, a premier cardiothoracic surgery company. A&E Medical’s high-growth business and innovative products are highly complementary to Zimmer Biomet’s current portfolio and will allow company to offer a comprehensive suite of sternal closure products, including rigid fixation, which has the potential to shift the standard of care and address a variety of unmet patient and surgical needs



Mergers & Acquisition:



Oct-2021: Medtronic this week announced that it has launched three new devices for its minimally invasive spinal technologies ecosystem. Catalyft PL and PL40 for the Catalyft expandable interbody system. Space-D access system that enables pedicle-screw-based distraction, retraction and compression. Accelerate graft delivery system with Grafton DBF, joining Medtronic’s minimally invasive product line.



Sep-2021: Spine Wave is pleased to announce the successful completion of its limited market release and subsequent launch of the Salvo® 5.5/6.0mm Spine System featuring Spine Wave’s advanced modular screw design. Spine Wave launched the Salvo® 4.75mm Spine System during late 2020 to address cortical bone trajectory and low-profile transpedicular procedures.



Aug-2021: IZI Medical Products LLC has launched Vertefix HV Cement, a unique solution that addresses the need for real-time flow visualization during cement injection for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. Vertefix HV will help you control your cement and allow you to have excellent cement viscosity immediately after mixing.



Jun-2021: DePuy Synthes Launches 2.7 mm Variable Angle Locking Compression Plate Clavicle System Designed to Accommodate Different Shapes and Sizes of the Collarbone. This new system offers plate shapes that reflect the correlation between patient stature and clavicle size to match the bow and contour of the clavicle and accommodate a broad range of anatomic variability of the clavicle.



Mar-2021: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. announced today the launch of the InVictus® Occipital-Cervical-Thoracic (OCT) Spinal Fixation System, which extends the sophistication of the InVictus Posterior Fixation Platform to the entire spine. The InVictus System is engineered to provide adaptable, predictable surgical treatment of a range of pathologies through open, MIS, or hybrid approaches.



Aug-2020: IZI Medical Products, LLC announces the official launch of its Osteo-Site Vertebral Balloon for vertebral augmentation. The Osteo-Site Balloon completes IZI’s offering of Vertebral Compression Fracture ("VCF") treatment options, which include Osteo-Site Vertebroplasty, Osteo-Site Balloon Kyphoplasty, Blazer Curved Needle Augmentation, and Kiva PEEK Implant-based augmentation.



Jan-2020: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. announces the official market launch of Arcadia Steerable and Straight Balloons for vertebral augmentation. Arcadia balloons are designed to help physicians achieve controlled, precise cavity creation during unipedicular or bipedicular vertebral augmentation procedures.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Vertebroplasty devices



• Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices



By Surgery



• Minimally invasive spine surgery



• Open spine surgery



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Alphatec Holdings Inc.



• IZI Medical Products, LLC (Shore Capital Partners)



• Globus Medical, Inc.



• Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)



• Medtronic plc



• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.



• Spine Wave Inc.



• Spirit Spine Holding Corporation Inc.



• Stryker Corporation



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



