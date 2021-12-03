New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Decorated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187940/?utm_source=GNW



Decorated Apparel Market Growth & Trends



The global decorated apparel market size is anticipated to reach USD 52.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing popularity of screen printing and digital printing works on apparel is driving the growth of the market. With the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, the demand for apparel printing has been increasing over the years, thereby leading to market growth. Moreover, product and technological innovations, especially in the womenswear segment, will drive market growth. The emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.



Growing usage of heat press techniques by major brands, such as NBA, Adidas, Champion, American Girl, and Nike, has also been driving product demand over the years.Furthermore, the rising number of sports clubs across the globe is providing numerous opportunities for manufacturers to aim for global expansion.



High fashion brands have been widely adopting the digital printing technique, which is adding a new dimension to couture. Brands like Dior, Zac Posen, Akris, Valentino, Sabyasachi, and Helmut Lang are creating custom fabrics more easily.



Moreover, digitally printed fabrics are durable and affordable. In 2018, 2.57 billion sqm of fabric was digitally printed globally, out of which 2.2 billion sqm was for apparel, fashion, and home textile application. Countries like India, China, Italy, Turkey, and the U.S. have been dominating the digital textile printing market. Additionally, China dominates the fast fashion market owing to the growing middle-income population in China and stringent environmental regulations in Beijing. In contrast to this, Italy dominates the luxury fashion market.



However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically affected the fashion industry, especially in 2021, in countries like the U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and Germany. The shutting down of physical stores of major brands and reduced number of fashions shows and events owing to the need for social distancing have led to a significant decline in the growth of the market. Nevertheless, e-commerce and online portals have been flourishing, which is expected to keep the market prospects relatively steady during the course of the COVID-19 crisis.



Based on product, the market is segmented into embroidery, screen printing, dye sublimation, digital printing, and others. The embroidery segment led the global market in 2020, accounting for a share of 41.4%. Embroidered products have significant demand due to their higher durability than other types of decorated apparel.



The women end-user segment accounted for the largest market share of 65.7% in 2020. Rising availability and demand for different product categories such as t-shirts, tops, wedding wear, and gowns through online channels are factors driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, product innovations in the womenswear category due to changing consumer trends and demands are likely to drive the segment. For instance, graphic t-shirts have gained popularity in the market as a semi-formal as well as casual attire.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.7% in 2020. The market is driven by the increasing demand for various decorated apparel in emerging economies such as China and India. Europe is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period. The region is a strong, continuously growing market for decorated apparel and is home to some of the most renowned fashion brands in the world.



Decorated Apparel Market Report Highlights

• The embroidery segment is likely to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period to claim a share of 38.7% by 2028. Embroidered products have significant demand due to their higher durability than other types of decorated apparel. Custom embroidery work lasts much longer than the printed works

• The women segment emerged as the largest end-user segment in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of 65.7% in 2020. Availability and demand for different products, such as t-shirts, tops, kurtas, and gowns, are driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, product innovations in the women wear category due to changing consumer demands will drive the segment

• Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional segment in 2020 and accounted for a market share of 36.7% that year. The market is driven by the increasing demand for various decorated apparel in countries like India, China, and Japan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________