Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2022

In 2022 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:
- 4th February 2022 - interim information for the twelve months of 2021;
- 18th March 2022 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2021;
- 25th March 2022 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 20th April 2022 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
- 5th May 2022 - interim information for the three months of 2022;
- 4th August 2022 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2022;
- 4th November 2022 - interim information for the nine months of 2022.
The person authorized by LITGRID AB (the issuer) to provide additional information on the event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu