Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2022

In 2022 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:

August 2022 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2022; 4th November 2022 - interim information for the nine months of 2022.





The person authorized by LITGRID AB (the issuer) to provide additional information on the event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

tel. +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu