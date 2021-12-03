Carson Tahoe Health Launches 'Sponsor Your Caregivers' Calm' Fundraiser

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has been a challenging time for all, and the healthcare world has been no different. Carson Tahoe Health has remained dedicated to the community and its staff has worked tirelessly to be a resource during this turbulent time. The organization is now asking for your help - to Sponsor Your Caregivers' Calm.

From now through the holidays, you'll be able to donate and support local caregivers' mental well-being through the Calm app - which offers a suite of services, including meditations, as well as sleep & stress management.

"Our caregiver's commitment to the health and well-being of our community means they are here for you and your family during good times and bad," says Alan Garrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carson Tahoe Health. "And that will never change. However, we need to care for our family, so they can continue to care for you and yours."

Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) works with both internal and external resources, such as its own Behavior Health Services and the Northern Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board, to support the emotional health and well-being of its own employees, community members, area schools, and more. Given their calling and education, healthcare workers may be considered experts in healthy coping strategies, but just like everyone else, they need some assistance at times.

The Calm app will help caregivers care for themselves, their families, and ensure they're coming to work well-rested, with less stress and anxiety. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in six languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. As a non-profit health system, CTH invests every dollar made back into the community's health and well-being, including its CTH family.

"In tough financial times, with many important health priorities we need to fund, we want to ensure the health of our caregivers does not get sidelined," Garrett says. "We hope our amazing community members who value their CTH nurses, facilities team, patient food services team, and all the others consider sponsoring their Calm this holiday season."

For $60, you can support two Carson Tahoe caregivers' Calm apps, bringing them a little peace of mind. Donate at CarsonTahoe.com/Calm.

Carson Tahoe Health has set out to raise enough to fund Calm's services free-of-charge for all CTH caregivers for two years, which makes its goal $58,000. Thanks to the planned generosity of one of its region's grateful patients, Betty Kopfhammer, CTH has a $14,000 head start from the Betty & Gene Kopfhammer Legacy Fund housed at the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada. For more information about supporting caregivers at CTH, legacy giving, or the Sponsor Your Caregiver Fund, call (775) 445-8791.

