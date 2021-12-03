P23 Labs Kicks Off 23 Days of Giving With High Community Impact

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Labs 23 Days of Giving event went off without a hitch and saw over $1300 given out in gasoline at the last Black-Owned gas station on the island.

Trena Weeks, P23 Labs Chief Operating Officer said "There is always a need for toy drives, but we wanted to find another way to have a high, positive community impact in addition to typical holiday give back efforts and everyone need(s) gas, so we were really excited about this opportunity!"

The event was met with excitement from locals, who all appreciated the extra help.

This is one of the first events in P23's 23 Days of Giving event. Coming up this week they will be giving out goodie bags to patients at the Children's Hospital and delivering needed items to a local nursing home, as well as making several donations to non-profits.

The next event, greatly anticipated and open to the public, will be on December 18th. P23 will be hosting a Pay It Forward day in Walmart stores in the Savannah and Beaufort areas, randomly paying for purchases at the checkout for some lucky customers. "We know that everyone is on a tight budget, we are humbled to be in a position where we can help and spread holiday cheer at the same time," said Angie Crouch, Director of Revenue at P23 Labs.

P23 will also be hosting several giveaways on their social media channels, centered around health and wellness. You can follow along with P23's giveback efforts on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linked In profiles. If you'd like to partner with P23 Labs during their giveback events or want more information please reach out to Aiesha Reeves at info@p23labs.com or visit www.p23labs.com and Contact Us.

About P23 Labs: P23 Labs is a high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory that specializes in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease, headquartered in Savannah, GA with locations in Hilton Head, SC and Guaynabo, PR. P23 Labs offer a full suite of molecular diagnostic tests that also include COVID-19, respiratory pathogen profiles, and other infectious diseases rapidly identified via our state-of-the-art molecular methods. Our emphasis is on women's health and serving the underserved communities.







Related Files

23 Days of Giveback Calendar.jpg

Related Images











Image 1: #BeGiving Leaders





Business come together to increase profits AND giving initiatives in the community.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment