Global Food Amino Acids Market is Forecast to Reach $10.58 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.23% Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Amino Acids Market size is expected to reach USD 10.58 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for amino acid-based nutrition products and rising demand in emerging economies is anticipated to augment the global food amino acids market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Amino Acids Market by Type (Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Others) by Application (Infant Formula, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food Fortification, Convenience Food, Others) by Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Synthetic), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The global food amino acids market was USD 5.62 billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food amino acids. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Escalating Demand for Glutamic Acid as Flavor Enhancer to Augment Food Amino Acids Market

Food additives are been used as flavoring, coloring agents and also for extension of the shelf-life of food since many years. Flavoring systems are considered to play very important part in savory food manufacturing. Glutamate is one of the most common amino acids that are present in several proteins and peptides and maximum tissues. It is also formed in the body and binds with other amino acids present in the body to produce a structural protein. Adding glutamate to foods increases umami taste quality, and its consumption. The increase in use of glutamic acid as a flavor savoury in several food and beverages like sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat soups is further anticipated to support the growth of the food amino acids market. Furthermore, the increase in consumption of dietary supplements and nutraceutical coupled with rising awareness about products with nutritive ingredients among consumers is also likely to escalate the demand for food amino acids in the future. Glutamic acid has been discovered to help treat epilepsy and muscular dystrophy, and prevent nerve damage in people having chemotherapy, both of which contribute to the healthier lives and thus accelerate the demand of food amino acids further.

Increase in Health Conscious Expediting the Global Food Amino Acids Market

As the consumers are becoming more health conscious most of the food and beverage manufacturers are launching products that include healthy proteins and nutrients like amino acids. For instance, in August 2019, Celsius Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of an innovative BCCA functional beverage that boosts muscle recovery to expand its product portfolio. Another major factor that is driving the growth of the food amino acids market is the increasing demand for amino acid based dietary supplements that have gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Most of the bodybuilders and athletes prefer more protein-rich products like energy drinks, nutrition bars, low carbohydrate foods and nutrition supplements in order to improve and enhance their performance and muscle development. These supplements further help with weight reduction process and reduce fatigue after exercise. Furthermore, increase in retail and e-commerce channels is also expected to support the growth of the food amino acids market.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Hold Substantial Share in the Global Food Amino Acids Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be prominent region in the global food amino acids market during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising disposable income of the consumers, and rise in demand for healthy products due to increasing health concerns among the consumers in the region food sector. Furthermore, increase in purchasing power due to the economic development of countries like China has also led to the regional growth of the market.

The North America and Europe are likely to witness substantial growth in the Food Amino Acids Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in trend of adding dietary supplements among consumers to stay healthy in the regions. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region is also expected to support the growth of the food amino acids market in near future.

List Of Prominent Players in the Food Amino Acids Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Tokyo, Japan 2. Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. Tokyo, Japan 3. Pacific Rainbow International, Inc. California, United States 4. Azelis S.A. Antwerp, Belgium 5. Rochem International, Inc. Hauppauge, New York 6. Prinova Group LLC Illinois, United States 7. Daesang Corporation Seoul, South Korea 8. Sigma-Aldrich Missouri, United States 9. Evonik Industries AG Essen, Germany 10. Brenntag AG Essen, Germany

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. August 2019: Prinova Group LLC, a leading manufacturer of amino acids, expanded its presence in Asia Pacific by opening a new production facility in Australia.

2. October 2021: Ajinomoto Co., Inc. completed construction of a new plant that will carry out integrated manufacturing and packaging of soups (Knorr® Cup Soup, Knorr® Soup DELI®, etc.) at the Kawasaki Plant of Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd. on the premises of the Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office.

This market titled “Food Amino Acids Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 10.58 Billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.23% Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, and Others

Application:- Infant Formula, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Food Fortification, Convenience Food, and Others

Source:- Plant-Based, Animal-Based, and Synthetic Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

