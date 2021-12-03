Amber Grid Investor’s Calendar for 2022

Lithuanian English

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

In 2022 AB Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:

• 04.02.2022 – interim information for the twelve months of 2021;

• 18.03.2022 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2021;

• 25.03.2022 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,

• 20.04.2022 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 05.05.2022 – interim information for the three months of 2022;

• 04.08.2022 – interim information for the six months of 2022;

• 04.11.2022 – interim information for the nine months of 2022.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt