New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Machinery Market By End Use, By Machine Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188490/?utm_source=GNW

This machinery performs functions like canning; filling, container cleaning, and forming; bagging, sealing, unpacking, packing, bottling, and lidding; inspection and check weighing; shrink film, wrapping, and heat sealing; labeling, case forming, and encoding; palletizing and depalletizing; and others.



The growth of the packaging machinery market is attributed to the increasing demand for packaging in logistics and transportation. There are numerous logistics and transportation enterprises that need packaging machinery to package and bundle their goods & commodities before the shipment of these products. The packaging machinery market would witness bright growth prospects with the growing logistics & transportation sector. Packaging helps in ensuring the hygiene and safety of products and consignments at the time of transportation. In addition, the market growth is further driven by the booming e-commerce sector.



The increasing implementation of networking architectures, servos, and robotic applications is among the key aspects fueling the growth of packaging machinery market. This trend would create lucrative opportunities for OEMs to better respond to the requirement for increased automation by replacing conventional pneumatic machinery with advanced electromechanical systems. Similarly, the growing adoption of robotics and similar technology is instrumental in order to bring complete automation in the packaging process and industry. The adoption of highly advanced technologies across the value chain, consisting of product packaging, production, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain within the packaging industry, is increasing.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of numerous sectors across the globe. The imposition of lockdown and a temporary ban on manufacturing units, along with the restrictions of imports & exports have significantly impacted the packaging machinery market in the initial phase of the pandemic. However, the increasing production of various medical gears like masks, PPE kits, and others, has positively impacted the demand of advanced packaging machinery.



Moreover, several manufacturers had to restrict their workforce at their manufacturing units owing to the regulations and rules imposed by the governments. Though, the deployment of advanced techniques by OEMs to boost production capacity would support the growth of the packaging machinery market over the forecast period. In the same way, the overall market is expected to witness bright growth prospects due to the surge in preference of consumers towards e-commerce channels due to the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing demand for various packaged and convenient food products



With the changing lifestyle of consumers, the demand for convenient and packaged food products has significantly increased in the last few years. The busy schedule of consumers is motivating them to adopt ready-to-go food products, which would augment the growth of the packaging machinery market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing population of working people would create more demand for packaged food and thus, contributing to the market growth.



Increasing concerns regarding the safety and hygiene of the products



With the increasing cases of various diseases along with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are becoming more concerned about the safety and sanitization of their products. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly using automated packaging machinery for ensuring the safety of their products. Packaging machinery helps in minimizing human touch, which reduces the chances of transmission of any disease, especially in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Restraining Factor:



High cost and the technical failures of the packaging machinery would hinder the growth of the market



The overall cost of packaging machinery is quite high as it included the cost of manufacturing and the cost of implementation, due to this, several small and medium-sized manufacturing units would restrict themselves from adopting the automated and advanced packaging machinery. In addition, technical failures of such machinery would incur more expenses to the manufacturers, which would hamper the demand for packaging machinery.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Personal Care and Others. The food segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2020. The increasing number of product launches and the expansion in the retail network would fuel the demand for packaged food, which would further accelerate the growth of the market. The increasing consumption of beverages, expansion in the range of beverages, and the shifting preference of the consumers towards functional & organic beverages are some of the driving factors for the growth of the segment. The introduction of innovative and new products by various beverage manufacturers is estimated to fuel the demand for extremely advanced and flexible packaging machines to cater to these product portfolios.



Machine Type Outlook



Based on Machine Type, the market is segmented into Filling, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Bottling Line and Others. The form-fill-seal segment would exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in popularity of flexible packaging and higher preference for single serve packages are responsible for the growth of this segment. These form-fill-seal machines are developed to make packages with the material transferred from a roll, fill it with the product, and seal it. The majority of such machines make the primary package like a bag or a pouch, utilizing a flexible film.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to record a promising growth rate in the packaging machinery market during the forecast period. The growth catalyst for regional market is increased demand for fully automated and integrated machines that provide higher efficiency and processing speeds with less energy consumption.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include KHS Group (Salzgitter Klöckner-Werke GmbH), Tetra Laval International S.A., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., CKD Corporation, Coesia S.p.A., Duravant LLC, Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd., Langley Holdings plc, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and The Adelphi Group of Companies.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Packaging Machinery Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Tetra Pak teamed up with Poka, a web and mobile app designed for manufacturers. This collaboration aimed to empower workers in food production with the tools and training required to boost zero waste processes in food manufacturing plants.



Jun-2021: Syntegon formed a partnership with Ritter Sport, a brand of chocolate bars. This partnership would support Ritter Sport’s initiative to use paper-based packaging for its products.



Mar-2021: Syntegon teamed up with Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. This collaboration aimed to improve Syntegon’s portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions for the Indian market.



Mar-2021: Tetra Pak joined hands with Rockwell Automation, an American provider of industrial automation and information technology. This collaboration would provide data and technology to decrease variability and enhance quality consistency, assist in ensuring finished products that are produced significantly and cost-effectively under demand-driven manufacturing surroundings.



Feb-2021: Syntegon Technology came into a partnership with Sappi, a South African pulp and paper company with global operations. This partnership aimed to bring more expertise to the fore with Syntegon’s expertise in packaging materials and Sappi’s expertise in packaging machines.



Nov-2020: BW Papersystems joined hands with HP, an American multinational information technology company. This collaboration aimed to integrate their respective proficiencies in digital printing & analog printing and transform to drive cost out of the procedure of making graphic corrugated packaging. The line would help corrugated packaging providers to offer high-speed digital capabilities, ideal for displays, e-commerce, personalization, and the shortest runs with reduced converting costs.



Nov-2020: KHS came into a partnership with RHODIUS Mineralquellen. Under this partnership, the KHS prototypes have been tested at RHODIUS including a new sensor system for measuring flow and quality.



Sep-2020: BW Papersystems came into a partnership with HP, an American multinational information technology company. This partnership aimed to integrate the HP C500 single-pass digital press with a BW Papersystems rotary die-cutter. The solution would allow corrugated packaging providers to provide digital capabilities, ideal for displays, personalization, e-commerce, and the shortest runs with reduced converting costs.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: KHS introduced an eco-friendly can packaging system. By using the tried-and-tested Innopack Kisters tray packers the systems, the supplier can allow cans of food and beverage to be wrapped in paper.



Jun-2021: Fujifilm introduced the new Digital Inkjet Water-Based J Press FP790. This product would fulfill the increasing demand for digital printing for flexible packaging, which could be accomplished by using a high-end digital production asset.



Jan-2021: BW Papersystems launched Servopro Rotary Die-Cutter. The ServoPro rotary diecutter features a true direct servo drive system, which is directly integrated into impression cylinders, print cylinders, and anilox rolls. The advantages of direct servo drive are twofold; the lack of intermediary gearboxes or chain assemblies decreases parts and maintenance costs, and the direct drive enables better control.



May-2020: Tetra Pak unveiled Intelligent Customisation, a new offering of heating systems. This modular portfolio is based on the leading technology in beverages, dairy, and food processing. In addition, they could be integrated into any number of configurations, enabling every heating solution to be personalized to fulfill the specific requirements of every customer.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2021: Coesia took over System Ceramics, an international leader in the development of process systems for the ceramics industry. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Coesia’s investment in the ceramic machinery industry.



Feb-2021: Duravant completed the acquisition of Votech, a system engineering company. This acquisition aimed to combine Votech’s expertise in bag management and palletizing and Fischbein’s (a subsidiary of Duravant) product line of bag sealing and sewing equipment that would complement both the companies.



Dec-2020: DC Druck Chemie, a dividion of Langley Holdings took over BluePrint Products and Hi-Tech Chemicals from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen. Under this acquisition, the Kruibeke, Belgium-based production facility generates high-quality printing chemicals consumables for digital, flexographic, and offset printing for the packaging and commercial markets.



Dec-2020: Duravant took over Cloud Packaging Solutions, a leading manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment. Through this acquisition, the company would expand its flexible pouch portfolio and also rebrand Cloud to Mespack-Cloud.



Nov-2020: Tetra Pak acquired eBeam device development and manufacturing operations from Comet AG. This acquisition aimed to consolidate the development and manufacturing capabilities in Comet with Tetra Pak’s eBeam development & application engineering for food packaging. This would further accelerate the company’s capability to provide sustainable and higher efficiency filling lines for customers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End Use



• Food



• Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Chemicals



• Personal Care



• Others



By Machine Type



• Filling



• Cartoning



• Wrapping



• Palletizing



• Labeling



• Form-Fill-Seal



• Bottling Line



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• KHS Group (Salzgitter Klöckner-Werke GmbH)



• Tetra Laval International S.A.



• Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.



• CKD Corporation



• Coesia S.p.A.



• Duravant LLC



• Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd.



• Langley Holdings plc



• Syntegon Technology GmbH



• The Adelphi Group of Companies



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188490/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________