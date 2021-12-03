New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Open Source Services Market By Type, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188489/?utm_source=GNW

Open source helps in eliminating barriers among innovators, which encourage a free exchange of ideas inside a community to fuel scientific, creative, and technological advancements. The software industry is the most common user of open source; however, several professionals across different industries including electronics, biotech, robotics, fashion, and teaching, are using open source solutions.



Factors like increasing accessibility of open source platforms, growing tech-savvy population, and more flexibility to alter the code are increasing the popularity of open source services around the world. Open source services help customers to communicate and alter the source code. The relevance of these services has increased because several users can create a code in a better way and make it more purposeful. Moreover, open source management projects help in improving the enterprise capabilities. Software like LibreCAD (2D CAD software), Blender (3D modeling software), and SimPy, automatically provide various advantages owing to copyright protection, which would provide the developer with better control over permission to create copies of the derivatives.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the open source services market. The imposition of various restrictions like travel bans and lockdown, which has motivated companies to adopt open source services for advancing and innovating their products. In addition, the adoption of work from home culture due to the pandemic has created more complex challenges for companies to overcome. There are several companies that are increasingly adopting open source services to get a competitive edge and carry out the latest innovations.



Market Growth Factors:



Low cost of software licensing along with easy management



Replacing a paid software package with an open source version can help in cutting down the overall cost, which is very beneficial for enterprises. Several open source software products are freely shared, which makes them highly popular and thus, contributes to their high adoption rate. The open source software is not similar to closed proprietary software as it can be changed and extended by any developer across the world that is familiar with the source code.



More transparency with reliability would support the market growth



Open source code provides full visibility into the code base and also enables all discussions regarding the way a community build features and tackles bugs. On the other hand, proprietary code generated in secrecy may bring unexpected restrictions, which are motivating companies to adopt open source services or solutions and hence, fueling the growth of the open source services market over the forecast period. By using open source services, companies can protect themselves from lock-in risks and thus, increase the reliability of the solutions, which would surge the adoption of open source services and solutions.



Market Restraining Factor:



Open source services or solutions are more prone to malicious users



Open source provides numerous benefits but it is a threat to companies as well because open source services are also accessible to others, which increases the security risks of any company. In addition, security risks are the major challenges for the companies as users with malicious intentions can view the code and modify it for their benefit. There are several people who have access to the source code of any open source service, but not everyone has good intentions.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Among these, the managed services segment is anticipated to exhibit a prominent growth rate over the forecast period. It is because managed services offer all the necessary skillsets to manage and upgrade solutions that are very important in open source environments. In addition, pre-and post-deployment queries and customer requirements are properly addressed via the managed services unit. Professional Services market is further bifurcated across Training & Consulting, Integration & Implementation and Support & Maintenance.



Industry Vertical outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into IT, ITeS & Telecom, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Education and Others. Utilizing open source to improve clinical decision support (CDS) is highly beneficial. The open source solution is very easy to modify as the source code is available, which enables clinicians and informaticists to work together to develop a CDS system, which combines organically with a company’s clinical workflow. Alterations are very difficult with proprietary systems, as the source code is not available, and thus, the company must hire the vendor to carry out these changes. Along with the flexibility of open-source solutions, it also has the feature of benefiting from the input of several contributing organizations & physicians as compared to being designed by one vendor team.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is estimated to showcase the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The advanced and dynamic adoption of modern technologies among the enterprises is projected to spur the growth of the regional market over the forecast period. Further, the significant increase in the IT spending of the companies in the region is estimated to boost the adoption of open source software solutions & services.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Accenture plc are the forerunners in the Open Services Market. Companies such as Salesforce, Infosys Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Suse SA, Percona, Salesforce.com (Mulesoft), Wipro Ltd., Accenture plc, Evoke Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Infosys Limited, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Open Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



May-2021: Accenture, together with GitHub, Microsoft, and ThoughtWorks came into a partnership with the Linux Foundation and the Joint Development Foundation Projects. Under this partnership, the entities launched The Green Software Foundation, a nonprofit organization, which would build a trusted ecosystem of standards, people, tooling, and leading practices for developing green software.



Feb-2021: Percona came into a partnership with SoftInstigate, an independent services company. This partnership aimed to support cloud and application migrations for users that opt to run MongoDB that include Percona’s Distribution for MongoDB, across their applications. Together, the companies would help customers to make the most of open source MongoDB.



Dec-2020: IBM teamed up with Samsung Electronics, a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate. This collaboration aimed to develop 5G, edge computing, and hybrid cloud solutions to assist companies across all industries modernize their operations and realizing the commitment of Industry 4.0.



Dec-2020: Accenture collaborated with CereProc, a text-to-speech technology provider. This collaboration aimed to develop Sam, the first comprehensive non-binary voice solution for the fast-growing global digital assistant market. To boost adoption, the enterprises have introduced all the materials utilized to generate the voice to the Open Source community.



Oct-2020: IBM came into a partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited. Under this partnership, IBM Services has been selected by VIL to assist the top telecom operator to embrace open source at scale across the enterprise by deploying the Big Data Platform on the open-source Hadoop framework.



Jul-2020: Cisco, along with IBM, and VMware came into a partnership with the Linux Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium. This partnership aimed at an initiative utilizing open source technologies to assist public health authorities in their fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and future health epidemics.



Jun-2020: Wipro India teamed up with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. Following the collaboration, Wipro India’s customers would have access to innovative cloud solutions developed by both the companies, under which IBM’s expertise would be leveraged by Wipro to develop personalized hybrid cloud solutions for customers to assist at different stages of the cloud integration process, be it migration, management or transformation.



Jan-2020: Accenture formed a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. In addition, Google Cloud would be the cloud technology provider for Accenture’s INTIENT life sciences industry platform. Moreover, Google Cloud’s architecture supports open source technology, which would allow Accenture to increase the capabilities of INTIENT by enabling independent software vendors, partners, and content providers to swiftly develop and offer additional solutions that add value to the platform.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: HPE took over Ampool, a provider of a distributed SQL engine. This acquisition aimed to enable HPE Ezmeral to increase the expertise to provide a top-class, open-source SQL cloud service on-premises and hybrid cloud.



Jun-2021: IBM acquired Turbonomic, an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software, provider. This acquisition aimed to enable companies to assure application performance utilizing AI and cut costs by optimizing the implementation of IT resources across development, test, and production environments.



Jan-2021: Cisco took over Banzai Cloud, a solution-oriented application platform. Under this acquisition, Banzai’s suite of open-source tools would decrease the friction in the deployment, development, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications hosted in Kubernetes (K8s) environments.



Dec-2020: SUSE completed the acquisition of Rancher Labs, the market leader in Kubernetes management. This acquisition aimed to bring together a top-class Linux operating system, a leading Kubernetes management platform, and a host of pioneering edge capabilities, which would provide enterprises the power to innovate everywhere.



Sep-2020: Infosys signed an agreement to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest ServiceNow Elite Partners in Europe. Following the acquisition, GuideVision’s training academy and nearshore capabilities in Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, and nationwide presence in Germany and Finland would support Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities for its customers in Europe.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: IBM introduced a new machine learning, end-to-end pipeline starter kit. This product would assist developers and data scientists to develop machine learning applications and implement them rapidly in a cloud-native environment. In addition, the starter kit is a part of the IBM Cloud-Native Toolkit, which is an open-source collection of assets that offer an environment for making cloud-native applications for implementation within Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveiled a comprehensive set of innovations to the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform. These innovations would expand HPE’s market leadership in providing cloud services anywhere: in a customer’s data center, in a colocation center, or at the edge.



May-2021: IBM introduced new advancements in hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing, which would make it faster and easier for developers to utilize quantum software by launching Qiskit Runtime. In addition, this software would be containerized and hosted in the hybrid cloud, despite running most of its code on the user’s computer.



May-2021: Percona Introduced its open-source database as a service (DBaaS). As a replacement to public cloud and large enterprise database vendor DBaaS offerings, this on-demand self-service option would offer customers a way to implement databases rapidly. In addition, utilizing Percona Kubernetes Operators would help the companies to configure a database once, and implement it anywhere.



May-2021: MuleSoft unveiled Anypoint Platform with DataGraph. Through this platform, developers can rapidly access, discover, and serve data from various prevailing APIs with a single query, without writing any additional code. The Anypoint DataGraph enabled users across industries to develop composable business capabilities and provide effortless digital experiences faster.



Mar-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduced advancements to the HPE Ezmeral software portfolio, with new products and partnerships. These products are developed to assist companies to unite access to data, from edge to cloud, to boost their digital transformation initiatives. In addition, the HPE Ezmeral portfolio would offer clients an end-to-end hybrid cloud analytics platform that enhances repeatability, quality, throughput, and time to value for their AI/ML, analytics, and data-intensive workloads.



Nov-2020: Infosys unveiled Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform. This platform assists companies to run their IT portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, creating responsive value chains, and providing perceptive experiences for the business.



Jul-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled HPE Ezmeral, a new brand and software portfolio. This portfolio is developed to assist companies to boost their digital transformation across their company, from edge to cloud. This portfolio includes AI/ML and data analytics to cost control, container orchestration and management, IT automation and AI-driven operations, and security.



Jul-2020: SUSE introduced enhancements to two of its leading enterprise technology solutions, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2 and SUSE Manager 4.1. These enhanced solutions would streamline and boost the business of customers across the globe. With SUSE and utilizing true open source software, companies can streamline their prevailing environments and smoothen the transformation, which would enable them to take benefit of modern computing as they boost innovation in their businesses.



Jun-2020: Salesforce launched new developer tools for building, scaling, and shipping apps. To achieve this at high speed while adapting to the new normal of largely remote workforces, developers require tools that simplify processes and remove time-consuming tasks, along with being flexible enough to let them build in ways that fit their unique requirements.



May-2020: IBM unveiled its new services and solutions. These solutions would be supported by a wide ecosystem of partners to assist enterprises & telecommunications enterprises to accelerate their transition to edge computing in the 5G era.



May-2020: Percona released Open Source Security Tool, Database Distributions, and Managed Services. This launch would support an unbiased approach to databases. Managed Database Service for MongoDB, a new Distribution for MongoDB, New Security Threat Tool for open source databases, and updated Distribution for PostgreSQL offer enhanced performance, management, and reliability for customers.



Apr-2020: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) launched the Open Distributed Infrastructure Management initiative, an open-source program. This initiative is developed to streamline the management and roll-out of large-scale geographically distributed physical 5G infrastructure implementations.



Apr-2020: Percona launched Percona XtraDB Cluster 8.0. This launch would bring together the top features of these and other products to provide an open-source high availability MySQL solution, which would assist enterprises to decrease unexpected downtime and data loss, enhance data security, and ensure data integrity of the database environments supporting the important business applications in the most demanding private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.



