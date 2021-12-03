New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonstick Cookware Market By Raw Material, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188488/?utm_source=GNW

There is a non-stick coating applied to these utensils to prevent food from getting burned or overcooked. In addition, this coating is done by utilizing various raw materials such as aluminum, Teflon, ceramic, enameled iron, and others.



By utilizing nonstick cookware, consumers can reduce the amount of oil in their food consumption, and washing time of these utensils as no food is stuck on nonstick cookware. In addition, non-stick cookware is widely accessible in various colors, sizes, shapes, and materials that would contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The demand for nonstick cookware is driven by the high spending of the consumers on home refurbishment projects as a result of increased inclinations of the customers towards modular kitchens. As per Houzz’s 10th annual Houzz & House survey, home refurbishment activities have increased by 15% in the past few years, with kitchens, home offices, outdoor areas, and technology getting high attention. The growing popularity of the cook-at-home trend, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to bolster the growth of the market over the coming years. There are several consumers who experiment with new dishes at their home and also improving their culinary talents.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the demand for nonstick cookware. It is mainly due to work from home culture and people were compelled to lock inside their homes, hence they tend to try out new things like cooking. The rise in online shopping and increasing focus on health & wellness are the main factors that lead to the high popularity of



cook-at-home trend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers are increasingly investing in branded cookware, which has supported the demand for these products.



Market Growth Factors:



The increasing popularity of sustainable non-stick cookware



The changing climatic conditions and the increasing frequency of natural calamities are motivating people to adopt things that cause minimum or no harm to the environment and hence, the demand for eco-friendly products across different industrial verticals has increased. Similarly, the cookware industry has also witnessed the trend of eco-friendly non-stick cookware, which causes no harm to the environment. Several chefs around the world use non-stick cookware or eco-friendly pans, which do not cause any harm to the surroundings as well as customers’ health.



Growing awareness among customers regarding the advantages of nonstick cookware



In the past few years, the cookware sector has evolved a lot and has witnessed new heights in terms of innovations. Traditionally, consumers adopt old catering strategies for various containers, procedures, and recipes. But now, customers have started to adopt modern solutions & products and are shifting to a more contemporary style as the world is becoming smarter and better with innovative kitchen products. Nonstick cookware offers a wide range of advantages that include easy cleanup and the consumption of less fuel while cooking.



Market Restraining Factor:



High cost of nonstick cookware



Nonstick cookware is a part of luxury cookware, which makes it more expensive than traditional cookware. The usage of different materials for coating nonstick cookware increases the overall cost of the product. In addition, several manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D activities to innovate their product quality and adding different features to their products, which have a direct impact on the price of the final product that is marketed.



Raw Material Outlook



Based on Raw Material, the market is segmented into Teflon Coated, Aluminum Coated, Enameled Iron Coated, Ceramic Coated, and Other Raw Materials. Millennials constitute a major portion of primary buyer group of non-stick cookware products after the pandemic. Due to this, several market players are aiming at millennials and providing them with a one-stop shop for home cooking. Key players of the market are increasingly investing in R&D activities to enhance the as it is one of the most crucial aspects of the industry. The increasing number of product launches and innovations is estimated to create higher demand for these products. Although, the high price of nonstick cookware and the accessibility of low-price, more durable substitutes like aluminum and stainless steel would hamper the growth of the market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Other channels. The easy accessibility of nonstick cookware across various sales channels and the rising penetration of the internet are among the key factors surging the demand for non-stick cookware via e-commerce sites. Online distribution channels have witnessed a surge in sales because these channels enable buyers to get access to premium and global brands with well-informed data regarding their products.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe emerged as a leading region in the nonstick cookware market with the largest revenue share in 2020. The increasing innovations in various products by using diverse colors and customized collections are gaining more popularity among the consumers in this region. In the regional market, aluminum nonstick cookware is one of the most popular segments.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Cookware Company, Groupe SEB, Newell Brands, Inc., TTK Prestige Limited, Berndes Cookware (BERNDES Küche GmbH), Crown Cookware, Meyer Corporation (Meyer Manufacturing Co. Ltd.), Scanpan USA, Inc., and Hawkins Cookers.



Strategies Deployed in Non-Stick Cookware Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2021: The Cookware Company came into a partnership with Dept, an international digital agency. This partnership aimed to expand the digital experience of the company’s various brands.



Nov-2017: Meyer Corporation teamed up with DDW, a Branding & Design Agency in San Francisco. This collaboration aimed to make the brand identity and package design for Ayesha Curry’s cookware line. Under this collaboration, the DDW Design Team would also make a range of brand identity and package design possibilities, all with an eye towards breaking through the clutter and gathering the uniqueness of the Ayesha Curry brand.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: Meyer Corporation introduced its new state-of-the-art Circulon SteelShield Technology Cookware in two collections, the tri-ply clad C Series and brushed stainless steel S Series. This technology features a hybrid cooking surface, beginning with a highly durable, PFOA-free nonstick, which is protected with increased circles of steel for scratch-free, worry-free usage, time after time.



Aug-2021: Circulon unveiled a new nonstick stainless steel collection. This collection includes products that are safe for usage with metal utensils, induction cooktop compatible, dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 500 degrees, conditions, which can seriously damage most traditional nonstick cookware.



May-2021: Meyer Corporation launched the new AnolonX cookware collection with exclusive technology. This new collection is manufactured with the latest technology to improve the flavor of every dish.



Sep-2020: Arno, a brand of Groupe SEB unveiled its new electric pressure cooker on the Brazilian market. This product has a new system, which enables consumers to prepare a delicious meal in a single click, safely and unattended.



May-2020: Calphalon launched the Performance Cool Touch Countertop Oven. Through this launch, the company would improve countertop cooking for the at-home chef and make it more efficient.



Oct-2019: Calphalon unveiled a new assortment of products. these products are developed to gain better culinary outcomes in the kitchen. Such new high-performance products also enable at-home chefs to make exceptional recipes with precision and satisfaction.



Feb-2017: Berndes released Tradition Induction, the cookware with the wooden handles. Tradition Induction makes sure the original Berndes non-stick coated cast aluminum cookware product line is capable of cooking on all kinds of varieties.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2018: The Cookware Company acquired BK Cookware and Koninklijke Van Kempen & Begeer, two subsidiaries of the Netherlands-based Royal Delft Group. This acquisition aimed to support The Cookware Company’s objective and expand its existing brand portfolio.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2021: TTK Prestige expanded its geographical reach by establishing its plant at Karjan district of Vadodaro in Gujarat. This expansion aimed to expand the company’s capacity with respect to Non-stick Cookware, the added capacity being 4 million pieces.



Mar-2017: Groupe SEB expanded its geographical reach by entering the cookware and small electrical appliances segment in India with a new brand, Tefal. This brand would operate in segments like food and drink preparation, cookware, breakfast, linen care, and home care.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Raw Material



• Teflon Coated



• Aluminum Coated



• Enameled Iron Coated



• Ceramic Coated,



• Other Raw Materials



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Specialty Stores



• Other channels



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Cookware Company



• Groupe SEB



• Newell Brands, Inc.



• TTK Prestige Limited



• Berndes Cookware (BERNDES Küche GmbH)



• Crown Cookware



• Meyer Corporation (Meyer Manufacturing Co. Ltd.)



• Scanpan USA, Inc.



• Hawkins Cookers



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188488/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________