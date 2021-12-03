Global Protein Ingredient Market Will Reach USD 77.00 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Protein Ingredient Market By Product Type (Plant Protein, Animal/Dairy Protein) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Protein Ingredient Market in 2019 is approximately USD 46.7 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 77.00 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Fire Alarm System market is around 7.4% from 2021 to 2026”

Global Protein Ingredient Market: Overview

The macronutrient plays an important in body functioning as they are a source of energy for the body. There are three macronutrients namely protein, carbohydrates, and fats. These macronutrients are commonly found in plant produce and animal produce. The body requires a heavy intake of macronutrients for body functioning. Protein is an important macronutrient assisting in body muscle growth. The protein can be extracted from nuts, legumes, and animal products. The protein is also known chemically as amino acids, is crucial in metabolism and immune system performance. The protein ingredients are added as a nutritional element in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and animal feed.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Protein Ingredient Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Cargill

DuPont

Bunge

Mead Johnson

Friesland Campina

ADM.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of Protein Ingredient Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Protein Ingredient Market?

What are the top companies operative in Protein Ingredient Market?

What segments are covered in Protein Ingredient Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Protein Ingredient Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

Growth Factors & Market Drivers:

The rising importance and awareness of nutritional elements essential for quality health have been the primary catalyst driving the demand for protein ingredients. With continuous research and development in the macronutrients, rising demand for nutritional personal care and healthcare products, increase in economic growth, and consumer preference for functional products have further boosted the market growth. However, stringent government regulations on soybean sourced protein especially in the European region are expected to act as a hurdle for the market growth of plant-based protein in the European region.

The plant-based protein ingredients market is expected to dominate the global protein ingredient market. The plant-based protein market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of plant-based protein ingredients are the comparatively lower cost and consumer preference towards the plant protein ingredients. The consumer perceives the plant-based protein to be healthier and high in nutrition in comparison to the animal-based protein ingredients. The soybean extracted protein ingredient is major plant-based protein source.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Protein Ingredient Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 46.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 77.00 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.4% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Bunge, Cargill, ADM, DuPont, Mead Johnson, Friesland Campina, and Others Segments Covered By Equipment Type, By Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segment Dominance:

The food and beverages industry is expected to remain the largest application. The food and beverage application is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth can be largely attributed to the growing consumer awareness about the nutritious diet for adults and infants. Additionally, the rising demand for processed foods and energy drinks are further propelling the demand for protein ingredients in the food and beverages industry. The ever-growing food and beverages industry mainly driven by the rising population and changing lifestyle majorly in the developing countries is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast timeline.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The market is also expected to contribute for significant revenue in the global protein ingredient market. China, India, Japan, and Australia are expected to contribute heavily to regional growth. The rising population and economic condition in the region are expected to play a key role in market expansion.

Browse the full “Protein Ingredient Market By Product Type (Plant Protein, Animal/Dairy Protein) and By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/protein-ingredient-market-by-product-type-plant-protein-1232

This report segments the global protein ingredient market as follows:

Global Protein Ingredient Market: By Equipment Type Segmentation Analysis

Plant Protein

Animal/Dairy Protein

Global Protein Ingredient Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

For Media Inquiry, mail us at: sales@fnfresearch.com

Browse More Related Reports:

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/frozen-food-manufacturing-market

Chocolate Confectionery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/chocolate-confectionery-market

Cannabis in Food and Beverage Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cannabis-in-food-and-beverage-market

Cultured Meat Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cultured-meat-market

Artisanal Ice Cream Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artisanal-ice-cream-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com