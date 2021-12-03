Global Orthodontics Market Outlook to 2027, Featuring Key Players 3M, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology and Institut Straumann AG

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontics Market Size, Share, Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Orthodontics Market is forecast to reach to US$ 7.75 Billion by 2027 and is set to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 10.23% during 2021 -2027

The market growth factors of global orthodontics include a surge in the geriatric population who are prone to tooth loss, rise in prevalence of dental diseases & malocclusions, growing dental tourism, and increased awareness of oral health.

Nevertheless, risks associated with orthodontics and limited reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the market growth opportunities. For the key player's huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries with high adoption rate of orthodontics procedure like India, China, and Japan gives huge room for opportunities in upcoming years.



Global Orthodontics Market Size was valued at US$ 4.32 Billion in the year 2021

By type, global Orthodontics market is categorized into Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Archwires, in which Brackets market dominate the Orthodontics market worldwide. The factor which is leading to surge in demand for brackets are diverse orthodontic treatments, high applicability, expansion in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders & diseases. Apart from that, the Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, and Archwires market has seen promising growth during the forecast period.



United States, Canada, Europe China, India are the promising Orthodontics Market

The global orthodontics market has been segmented based on by regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific's, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, mostly called MENA regions. Earlier, the markets for orthodontics was led by North American region, say the United States and Canada and European regions. However, with time emerging economies like China, India has seen a surge in the procedure of orthodontics in recent years and as our analyst suggests, the market and market share of these regions will have promising and will surge over time.



Report Scope:



Type -Market breakup from 4 viewpoints

1. Brackets

2. Anchorage Appliances

3. Ligatures

4. Archwires



Age-Group - Market breakup from 2 viewpoints

1. Children & Teenagers

2. Adults



Region - Market breakup from 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa



All the companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Development & Strategies

Financial Insights

Company Analysis

3M Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG



