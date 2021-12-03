ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) was held on Friday, December 3, 2021.



All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2021 AGM were approved. Specifically, shareholders approved:

Re-election of Zhilei Tong to serve as a class A director of the Company.



Re-appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and authorization to the board of directors of the Company and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of KPMG Huazhen LLP.

