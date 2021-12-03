New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massage Oil Market By Application, By End User, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188485/?utm_source=GNW

Massage oils activate the body’s tissues when they are applied to the skin, hence enhancing health conditions and hydrating the skin. Consumers can pick from a wide range of essences and aromas that support specific sensations and assist in calming body or mood ailments. By combining essential oils and carrier oils, commercially oils are created. Carrier oils are mainly plant-based oils developed from nuts and seeds, and essential oils are steam distilled or obtained from aromatic flowers, leaves, and other components of plants.



The primary objective of massage oils is to smooth out the skin with an am to decrease friction during the massage. This provides a smooth surface and simple workability for the person doing massage. A few of the secondary advantages of these oils are moisturizing the skin and acting as a ‘base’, or ‘carrier’ oil for aromatherapy essential oils.



One of the major catalysts for the growth of the massage oil market is a rise in awareness among consumers about massage as a healing procedure for treating different health concerns such as soreness or spasm, arthritis, and pain. Moreover, the massage oil market would witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the increase in hectic and busy lifestyles resulting in increases stress-related conditions. In addition, the growth of the market is further fueled by the high accessibility of various forms of massage therapies.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably affected many industries across the world. Many medical authorities focus on stores and public facilities. Brick and mortar retail had to close down their stores across numerous nations. For example, Italy faced the maximum brunt of the global pandemic as the country had the highest COVID-19 cases, and the government issued stringent lockdown regulations, leading to shut down of spa & wellness facilities, and medical therapy centers. These factors hampered the demand & growth of massage oil during the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors:



The rise in number of spa and wellness centers



The demand for spa and wellness centers has increased among individuals globally. Factors such as a surge in the number of spa services in resorts, hotels, and other recreational facilities would boost the growth of the massage oil market over upcoming years. The global tourism industry has boomed in the last couple of years. The tourists seek massage and wellness services for rejuvenation and healing purposes which would unlock growth prospects for the overall massage oil market.



Growing geriatric population



The rise in the geriatric population is expected to boost the demand & growth of massage oil in the market. The growing longevity is constantly spurring the aging population globally. As per the World Bank Group, the geriatric population (population belonging to 65 years or above) grew from 8.22% of the worldwide population to 9.32% from 2015 to 2020. In addition, this segment of the population is more vulnerable to various chronic diseases which are treated with the help of various procedures such as Ayurveda, homeopathy, and Allopathy wherein massage oil plays a crucial role.



Market Restraining Factor:



High cost of massage oil



There is high demand for massage and wellness centers worldwide; however high cost of massage-related services due to the huge cost of massage oil may discourage many people to choose these services. Though massage oil offers many health benefits, many consumers having low disposable income could not afford these products which would hamper the growth of the massage oil market during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medical Therapeutics, Spa and Wellness Centers and Other Applications. The medical therapeutics segment would exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecasting period. Medical massage services generally involve deep tissue, shiatsu, and Ayurveda massage that help in treating various musculoskeletal concerns like sports injuries and strains. These therapies support quicker healing of the injury by improving blood circulation and decreasing inflammation.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Adult Oil and Baby Oil. Baby oil would showcase a promising growth rate during the forecasting period. Baby caretakers in emerging nations like China and India are recommended to give massages to their infants on a regular basis. Regular massage provides many health advantages to babies. Giving massage with necessary oils help in strengthening the muscles and bones of a baby and enhances digestion, skin texture, sleep, and blood circulation.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Citrus Oil and Other Products. The Almond oil segment procured the maximum revenue share in the massage oil market in 2020. In addition, therapists are increasingly shifting to this oil type because it contains various nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants. Additionally, it easily gets absorbed in the skin rapidly, hence making the oil an effective and potent moisturizer.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. According to the study by STR Inc., Europe has the maximum number of hotels having spa facilities in 2018 around the world. The demand for these oils in the region is further augmented by the fact that these spas provide different types of massage treatments such as Thai, reflexology, shiatsu massage. Outing at high-end resorts for massage is emerging as a new trend in nations with massive disposable income like France, Germany, and the UK. These factors are collectively boosting the growth & demand for massage oil in the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Performance Health, LLC (Bon Vital), Fabulous Frannie, The body Shop International Limited (Natura Cosméticos), Biotone, Bath & Body Works, Aura Cacia (Frontier Natural Products Co-Op), Master Massage (Master Home Products Ltd. Inc.), The Himalaya Drug Company, Natural Bath & Body Shop, and Raven Crest Botanicals.



Strategies Deployed in Massage Oil Market



May-2021: Biotone rolled out Truly Coconut Massage Oil. Through this launch, the company would cater the requirements of therapists for oil that is nourishing and can be absorbed into the skin with ease. This latest product has naturally calmed and long-lasting effects along with its silky texture which makes it an ideal product for the massage therapy room.



Jul-2020: Bath & Body Works formed a partnership with Nykaa, India’s leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer. The partnership aimed to bring comprehensive beauty solutions to serve different categories of the Indian consumer.



Jun-2020: Bath and bodywork introduced its natural offering with a body care line. Through this launch, the company would stimulate the push massive utilization of natural products.



Jun-2019: Bath & Body Works expanded its geographical footprint by opening its first Brick and Mortar store in South India in Chennai at the Express Avenue Mall. Through this geographical expansion, the company would offer Hallmark fragrance collections from the brand like Japanese Cherry Blossom, Hello Beautiful, Sweet Pea, A Thousand Wishes, and Aromatherapy.



Feb-2019: Biotone unveiled Lab+Blends CBD Massage Oil Increased Relief & Recovery under Lab+Blends pain management products for professional use. Through this launch, the company would provide massage therapists with the latest full-body massage treatment option having ground-breaking pure Cannabidiol (CBD) obtained from industrial hemp to support joint wellness and rapid relief to strains, sprains, and sports.



Apr-2018: Aura Cacia launched the Discover line. Through this launch, the company would assist new users to explore popular and versatile essential oils in a single convenient package. The company would offer consumers a wide variety of top-selling essential oils, and a Learning Guide, and a coupon for a future purchase. Moreover, every box consists of quick tips, recipes, dilution, and safety guidelines to make getting started easy for anyone.



Mar-2018: Himalaya Drug Company unveiled therapeutic massage oils, balms, and creams under its wellness division. Through this launch, the company would develop and promote non-prescription drugs targeting areas such as joint care, immunity, women’s health, and vitality.



