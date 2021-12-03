Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Epidemiology Guide 2021

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergic Rhinitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Allergic Rhinitis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Allergic Rhinitis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Allergic Rhinitis market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Allergic Rhinitis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology

The Allergic Rhinitis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current Allergic Rhinitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis was 188.40 million cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Allergic Rhinitis epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Total Diagnosed Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Total Age group-specific Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, Total Allergen-specific Cases of Allergic Rhinitis, and Total Treated Cases of Allergic Rhinitis] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country Wise- Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology

Estimates show that the highest cases of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM were in Japan, followed by the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain in 2020.

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis was 52.26 million cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In the year 2020, the total prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis were 76.86 million cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of Allergic Rhinitis was 59.29 million cases in the year 2020 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs which are in pipeline include:

REGN1908-1909 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)

REGN5713-5714-5715 (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)

MG56 (Inmunotek)

MM09-MG01 (Inmunotek)

MG01 (Inmunotek)

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Allergic Rhinitis market is set to change due to the upcoming therapies with novel route of administrations which are under investigation and ongoing research in the Allergic Rhinitis; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Allergic Rhinitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Allergic Rhinitis. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Allergic Rhinitis market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Allergic Rhinitis.

This in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.



Allergic Rhinitis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Allergic Rhinitis Pipeline Analysis

Allergic Rhinitis Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Allergic Rhinitis Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Allergic Rhinitis Report Assessment

SWOT Analysis

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Conjoint Analysis

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

