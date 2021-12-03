AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) Launches Antibacterial Product to Facilitate Prevention and Control of Covid-19

CHENGDU, CHINA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiXin Life International, Inc. (OTCQX: AIXN) (hereinafter referred to as “AIXN” or the “Company”), a Company that specializes in providing nutritional products to the Chinese market as well as advertising and marketing services to distributors, today announced that it jointly hosted the launch of a new anti-bacterial agent, with this product being unveiled at the Chengdu AiXin Shangyan Hotel in November 2021.

AIXN Chairman & CEO Mr. Quanzhong Lin









In the current pandemic situation, companies and governments work together to contribute to the prevention and elimination of Covid-19, and help economies resume work and production. AIXN, in collaboration with various government scientific research institutions and enterprises, jointly hosted the "Zhongyixin Antimicrobial Agent" press conference to launch this antibacterial agent, developed by Sichuan Zhongyixin New Material Co., Ltd. in conjunction with various scientific research institutions. The product is made with ingredients extracted from a variety of natural plants and suitable for use on a wide variety of equipment, facilities, and public areas for the prevention, control, and elimination of Covid-19. AIXN is the exclusive China general sales agent for this product throughout the country.

Mr. Quanzhong Lin, Chairman and CEO of AIXN, commented: “This antimicrobial product has passed the authoritative test of the relevant institutions of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and helps to eliminate the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 with 99.99% effectiveness. Since the product is extracted from natural plants, it is chemically stable and safe, and will provide a reliable and secure guarantee for Covid-19 prevention and control at this critical moment in the fight against the pandemic.”

“In overcoming the virus, protecting livelihoods is equivalent to victory. Upon product launch, in addition to meeting market demand, AIXN will donate supplies to relevant government agencies and local communities. The Company will utilize core technologies and realize its mission through active and pragmatic efforts to fully engage and participate in Covid-19 prevention and control, thereby contributing to overcoming the battle against Covid-19,” Mr. Lin concluded.

About AiXin Life International, Inc.

AiXin Life International, Inc., is engaged in providing nutritional supplements and health products in China and operates a chain of pharmacies in Sichuan Province. The Company also provides marketing services to other product distributors and owns and operates a hotel in Chengdu. The Company sells its products and those of other distributors through its pharmacies and through a variety of advertising and marketing initiatives, including on-line web sales and at exhibition events & conferences The Company is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the market in China and other countries where the Company conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.



