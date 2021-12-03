New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laundry Sanitizer Market By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188483/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, they can kill 99.9% of remaining germs, while going easy on a majority of fabrics. Many consumers have knowledge of common laundry additives like fabric softeners; though, laundry sanitizers have appeared as a new segment of products on the market that can be utilized in the same fashion as fabric softeners. Major companies in the market are introducing laundry sanitizers that are incorporated with different scents. Additionally, they are also rolling out unscented variants for consumers that face skin sensitivity.



Additionally, the constantly shifting consumer behavior and growing utilization of hygiene care products has spiked the demand for natural laundry care products, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the laundry sanitizer market. For example, according to the study of the American Cleaning Institute in 2018, companies of cleaning products have increased production capacity, hence boosting the sales of sanitizers by approximately 60%. The key drivers for the demand & growth of laundry sanitizer in the market are growing production capacities and sales of laundry cleaning products. Conversely, the overall growth of the laundry sanitizer market would be hampered by health risks related to laundry sanitizers.



Many well-established countries such as the US, Australia, UK, and Germany have observed a reduction in sales of powder detergents due to the fact that the millennial population has switched its inclination toward laundry sanitizer as compared to bar/powder detergent, as they believe laundry sanitizer to be more anti-bacterial and hygienic. The majority of consumers in the US believe that laundry sanitizer over other types of detergents. Due to this, key manufacturers of laundry sanitizer have ramped up their production capacities to fulfill the increasing demands.



COVID-19 Impact



The demand for laundry sanitizers has been increased due to the surge in awareness about personal hygiene and the increase in infectious diseases. Numerous countries across the world have struggled with increasing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last couple of months. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has witnessed many changes and challenges in the preferences of customers toward cleaning products. The demand for laundry sanitizers has been fueled due to the rise in awareness about handwashing and better hygiene practices.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising awareness about laundry sanitizer post COVID-19 scenario



The growth of the laundry sanitizer market would witness bright prospects due to the increasing popularity of high-efficiency washers and growing awareness of these washers. In addition, the market growth is further driven by the increasing requirement for energy conservation and enforcement of strict norms to minimize water usage and the growing demand for laundry liquid detergent. Moreover, companies are launching unique packaging & formulation and the emergence of convenient packaging like eco-friendly pouches and sachets, which are anticipated to boost the growth of laundry sanitizer in the market.



Increasing disposable income



Massive population growth and a rise in disposable income are expected to create demand for laundry sanitizer during the forecast period. Moreover, as the economy is getting back on track with relaxing lockdown restrictions, the consumers prefer to choose different types of sanitizers based on their needs. Recently, a new concept of laundry sanitizer has emerged in the market which helps fight bad odor. This sanitizer can be mixed in clothes during washing and can eliminate maximum germs, dust, and other bad particles on the cloth.



Market Restraining Factor:



Low penetration of the product in many under-developed countries



These products have low penetration in many under-developed countries which would hinder the growth of the overall laundry sanitizer market in the upcoming years. The global pandemic has definitely created a massive demand for hand sanitizer; however, laundry sanitizer is still not prevalent & popular in many countries. This factor is expected to become the barrier to the growth & demand for laundry sanitizer in the market. With the reducing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers have again shifted to traditional cleaners and detergents to wash their clothes.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Plain and Scented. Consumers highly prefer cleaning products having pleasing smells, hence forcing players to provide products in various scents. Additionally, the demand for laundry cleaning products has been increased due to the increasing residential construction and increase in household spending. According to Alpha Aromatics, consumers highly prefer scented products; hence many commercial companies are rolling out products in various fragrances.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. FMCG organizations in the APAC region are expanding their product line by introducing hygiene and wellness-based products in order to fulfil the rising demand of consumers. Brands like Dabur, RSH Global, Cipla Health, and Emani have ventured into the sanitizer market with an aim to increase their revenue share and fulfil consumer demands. The regional players are encouraged to introduce laundry sanitizers due to the increasing residential construction and increasing urban population. For example, in 2020, Lifebuoy introduced a laundry sanitizer which is also a post-wash liquid to eliminate germs. Moreover, the demand for natural and eco-friendly products in India has been fuelled by the existence of companies such as Patanjali and Dabur in the personal care category.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Church and Dwight Co., Inc., The Clorox Company, ITC Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Pfister), Cosmo Films Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Micro Balance Health Products.



Strategies Deployed in Laundry Sanitizer Market



Jun-2021: Cosmo Films introduced Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing. Fabritizer would eliminate 99.9% of germs, viruses, and bacteria and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified, hence making it an innovative product in the market. Moreover, the product also provides protection against human Covid viruses.



Oct-2020: Savlon, a subsidiary of ITC launched the latest Savlon Disinfectant and Refreshing spray for cloths. The spray would eliminate 99.99% of germs including fungi and odor causing bacteria. Moreover, the products are chemical and bleach-free with a fresh odour.



Aug-2020: ITC introduced Savlon Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner under Savlon hygiene portfolio. Through this launch, the company would offer double advantages of cleaning and disinfecting in a single product. This multipurpose disinfectant liquid that can be diluted utilizing water, is fulfilling the requirement to clean and disinfect bigger areas such as floors or for laundry disinfection.



Mar-2020: Reckitt Benckiser Group formed a partnership with Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Through this partnership, the companies would offer a constant supply of hygiene products like soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand washes at a reasonable cost to assist consumers to access hygienic products at a minimum price.



Jan-2019: Unilever took over The Laundress, a global premium eco-friendly line of detergent, fabric care, and home cleaning products based in the US. The acquisition aimed to enhance and boost the company’s objective to develop sustainable, fabric care products for each laundry room in the world.



Jul-2018: Procter & Gamble completed the acquisition of Pressbox, a dry-cleaning, and laundry startup. Following the acquisition, Procter & Gamble would integrate Pressbox to its current laundry services, including Tide Spin pickup service, Tide Dry Cleaners, and Tide University Laundry.



Apr-2017: Lysol, a brand of Reckitt Benckiser rolled out Lysol Laundry Sanitizer, a new element to the laundry process. Through this launch, the company aimed to ensure the well-being of families, so that parents are assured that their laundry is genuinely cleaned.



