Latin America Two-Wheeler Market Industry Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Motomel, Motor Uno, Bajaj Auto, Wanxin Group and TVS Motor Mexico

The Latin America two-wheeler market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020.



The prevalent trend of personal vehicle ownership, particularly among the millennial population, is driving the demand for two-wheelers in Latin America. Additionally, the increasing number of women commuters, especially across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc., is also augmenting the sales of two-wheelers. In line with this, several regional manufacturers are launching specialized vehicles designed to cater to the preferences of the women population.

Moreover, the growing penetration of various international two-wheeler OEMs in the region is also driving the market growth. In line with this, improving consumer living standards supported by their rising disposable income levels are catalyzing the demand for advanced and highly-powered motorcycles and scooters.

Furthermore, the rapid launch of new, attractive two-wheeler models equipped with the latest technologies at affordable prices is also propelling the market in Latin America.

Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns towards increasing vehicular pollution levels have augmented the need for electric two-wheelers. In the coming years, the growing number of government initiatives for promoting the adoption of electric and hybrid two-wheelers will continue to drive the market growth in Latin America.

Looking forward, the Latin America two-wheeler market is expected to exhibit continuous growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Latin America two-wheeler market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Latin America two-wheeler market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the Latin America two-wheeler market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Latin America two-wheeler market, along with forecasts at the region level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, vehicle type, fuel type, engine capacity and technology.



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter

Moped

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Electric

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Less than 100cc

100-125cc

126-250cc

250-500cc

More than 500cc

Breakup by Technology:

Manual

Automatic

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Peru

Ecuador

Chile

Companies Mentioned

Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj Group)

Dafra Motos (Itavema S/A)

Honda de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (The Honda Motor Company Ltd.)

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A. (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.)

Lifan Industry (Group) Co. Ltd

Motomel S.A.

Motor Uno S A S

Shineray Do Brasil SA

Suzuki Motor Corporation

TVS Motor Mexico (TVS Motor Company Limited)

Wanxin Group International

Yamaha Motor de Mexico SA de CV (Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.)

Zanella Hnos & Cia SACIFI.

Zongshen Automobile Industry Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Zongshen Industry Group Co. Ltd.).

