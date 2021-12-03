Body Contouring Devices Global Market Industry Analysis 2021: A $8.4 Billion Market by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body Contouring Devices Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Body Contouring Devices Market size is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors like advancements in body contouring techniques, growing medical tourism, and the high potential of emerging economies are estimated to open new growth avenues for the body contouring devices market during the forecast period. The growing number of obese people across the world is one of the key aspects surging the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the market growth is further driven by the global surge in aesthetic consciousness and body contouring improvements like liposuction, skin tightening, and excess skin removal. In addition, surge in disposable income in urban areas across the world is expected to help the market to grow further.

Moreover, an increased number of people suffering from obesity and some other health disorders are fueling the demand for the market since they opt for an effective treatment process for weight loss. Also, the introduction of the latest products with improved technology is accelerating the growth of the market.

Market Growth Factors:

The increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries

Cosmetic surgeries are gaining more momentum in the market across the globe, which is increasing the demand for body contouring procedures among the customers. People prefer these surgeries to improve their appearance and look better than before. There are several procedures carried out by the professionals to enhance any particular area of the body that has excess fat or untoned skin. Along with that, the high influence of the fashion and film industry is motivating people to imitate their role models and hence, fueling the growth of the body contouring devices market.

Rising prevalence of obesity across the world

The increasing number of obese people is among the key factors supporting the growth of the body contouring devices market.

Market Restraining Factor:

High possibilities of side effects

There are many body contouring procedures that include cutting, eliminating excess skin, and suturing the targeted area with fine stitches to reduce the risk of scarring in the least visible body parts. However, scarring is an unavoidable thing in these procedures. There are several related risks attached to cosmetic surgery as a huge amount of skin is eliminated over the contouring surgery, which discourage many people to choose these procedures, hence hindering the growth of the body contouring market during the forecasting period.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Liposuction, Nonsurgical skin tightening, Nonsurgical skin Resurfacing, Cellulite treatment, and Other Applications. The other segment consists of gastric bands and injectable body contouring. In addition, injectable body contouring is carried out by FDA-approved treatment injections known as Kybella. This injection includes deoxycholic acid that is naturally generated by the body to target the fat cells. Additionally, Kybella is given each month for 3 to 6 sessions, and afterward this treatment, the body breaks down and absorbs these fat cells.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Noninvasive & Minimally Invasive Devices and Invasive Devices. Invasive body contouring procedure, liposuction or lipolysis, are among the most common and in-demand plastic surgery procedures for body contouring and are especially effective in eliminating fat in the legs, back, arms, face, abdomen, and neck. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, liposuction was the second-most performed procedure in the U.S. after breast enhancement, with 270,670 procedural volumes.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the body contouring devices market over the forecast period. Many Asian nations like Japan, China, and India are emerging markets with well-developed healthcare infrastructure & facilities, which are now becoming more focused on R&D activities. These Asian countries have been a renowned hub for a very long time for aesthetic procedures. Several fat reduction processes are performed in countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan every year.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Liposuction

Nonsurgical skin tightening

Nonsurgical skin Resurfacing

Cellulite treatment

Other Applications

By Type

Noninvasive & Minimally Invasive Devices

Invasive Devices

Companies Profiled in the Report:

Allergan PLC (AbbVie)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd.)

InMode Ltd.

Candela Medical Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Cynosure, LLC

Lutronic Corporation

