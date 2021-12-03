World Eyewear Market Report 2021: Industry is Showing Signs of Recovery in 2021 Largely Driven by Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Eyewear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World Market for Eyewear global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Eyewear market by pinpointing growth sectors, emerging trends, economic/lifestyle influences, highlights categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues that are driving growth.

The eyewear industry is showing signs of recovery in 2021 largely driven by innovations, and replacements in the US, and rising income and greater access to eye health in India and China.

Post-pandemic, consumers increasingly expect convenience, quality and purpose, and the shift to e-commerce is set to further accelerate with the deployment of digital tools. In that context, M&A activity will surge with industry players seeking to expand in new growth hotspots and to transform digitally.

The report identifies leading companies and brands within the competitive landscape, which feeds into shaping marketing and distribution strategies. From the latest cosmetics and coloured contact lenses to prescription glasses and frames, the publisher offers an incisive snapshot of the Eyewear industry.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop, regulatory shifts as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.



Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Industry Snapshot

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Trends Shaping the Industry

Global Outlook

Market Snapshots

Appendix

