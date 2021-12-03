Eastern Europe Retail Market Report 2021: A Market is Transition & Future E-Commerce Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail in Transition: Future E-Commerce Opportunities in Eastern Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

The digital revolution has been rewiring retail for years. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic accelerated this transition as e-commerce became the default setting for many housebound consumers.

The crisis-inspired surge in e-commerce is leading to a permanent shift in retail, creating both new challenges as well as new opportunities for retailers and consumer brands alike. This report explores these opportunities and challenges in Eastern Europe.





It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

E-commerce Emerges As the Default Setting

How Shopping Behaviours Continue to Evolve

Identifying E-commerce Growth Opportunities

How to Win in Eastern Europe

How to win in Eastern Europe

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swv9pt