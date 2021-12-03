Bubblehouse partners with Polygon to become the first carbon-neutral and eco-friendly NFT marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bubblehouse announces it will launch as the first carbon-neutral and eco-friendly NFT marketplace, built on the Polygon blockchain, a climate sustainable blockchain that is over 99.99% more carbon efficient than Ethereum.



Bubblehouse has partnered with Polygon, and based on Polygon’s blockchain activity, Bubblehouse x Polygon have carbon-neutralized all of Bubblehouse’s NFTs and the Polygon network for the next year. The Polygon token has a fully diluted market capitalization of over 17 billion USD as of November 15, 2021.

The carbon output of Polygon is so low that Bubblehouse x Polygon neutralized the entire blockchain’s carbon with less than 10K USD in carbon offsets via the non-profit organization One Tree Planted’s carbon offset program. Bubblehouse x Polygon have published the calculations publicly for all to view, in addition to the carbon offset certification.

This program establishes Bubblehouse as the first carbon-neutral NFT marketplace, and Polygon the first carbon-neutral blockchain network.

With a commitment to sustainability, Bubblehouse opens the door to all creators and collectors who so far have avoided NFTs due to Ethereum’s carbon impact. To put Polygon’s sustainability into context, creating an NFT on Polygon is equivalent to sending less than 2.5 emails, while creating an NFT on Ethereum is equivalent to sending 20,750 emails.

The table below showcases Polygon’s sustainability relative to other human activities and Ethereum.

Action KgCO2 emission Ethereum NFT creation 83.000 Paperback book 1.0000 Weekend newspaper 0.3000 Per user FB yearly usage 0.3000 Email with photo 0.0500 One hour video streaming - all platforms average 0.0360 Polygon NFT creation 0.0098 Regular email 0.0040 Spam email 0.0003 Google Search 0.0002

Bubblehouse x Polygon paves the way to the next frontier of eco-consciousness within the NFT space, in the hopes that others will follow.

“Sustainability is a core value for Bubblehouse and our community. We know sustainability on different blockchains has weighed on creators’ minds, and we’re grateful to be able to blaze the trail to a carbon-neutral Web 3.0,” says Rohan Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Bubblehouse.

“Polygon is excited to partner with Bubblehouse and cement Polygon as the go-to eco-friendly and sustainable blockchain of choice with this carbon neutral program,” says Arjun Kalsy, VP of Growth at Polygon. “Polygon’s energy consumption is so low that Bubblehouse and Polygon, together, will neutralize not only Bubblehouse’s carbon impact but the entire Polygon blockchain for the next year with less than $10,000 USD in carbon offsets.”

Bubblehouse, which utilizes the Polygon blockchain, is the first NFT platform that makes it easy for the mainstream world to create and collect NFTs without crypto expertise. Creators can make NFTs for free and with a single click, and collectors can purchase NFTs with standard payment mechanisms, while accessing exclusive collectors clubs and creator interactions as NFT holders.

Bubblehouse is backed by Third Kind VC, SV Angel, Soma Capital, Watertower Ventures, in addition to other prominent angels. The platform is currently in private beta and will be public in early 2022. To sign up as an NFT beta creator or collector, please visit: https://bubblehouse.typeform.com/to/xY49FqLf.

Connect with Bubblehouse on Instagram, TikTok, Discord and Twitter.

About Bubblehouse

Bubblehouse is the first social, accessible, and eco-friendly NFT marketplace where creators and collectors don’t need crypto expertise to discover, collect, and sell digital NFTs, making NFTs accessible to the mainstream world for the first time. Creators can make NFTs for free with a single click and collectors can buy NFTs with standard payment methods, without navigating complex crypto wallets and crypto currencies. Bubblehouse is the first NFT environment where people can see what their friends and favorite athletes, celebrities, and influencers are collecting, who else is collecting what they’re collecting, all in a real-time, interactive environment.

To request access to the beta and join the community, visit https://bubblehouse.com/.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

Sources

Polygon Research

Digiconomist

International Energy Agency

Institute for Global Environmental Strategies

United States Environmental Protection Agency

BBC

One Tree Planted

Coin Market Capitalization

Contact:

Bubblehouse

pr@bubblehouse.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b566b76-c3f7-4895-b236-28dfdce9b0fa