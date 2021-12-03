New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Its 271st Broadcast, 8 Interviews, Airing Sunday, December 5, 2021, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated TV show this Sunday, December 5, 2021, airing 10-11 AM ET.



1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). Cryptocurrency – BEEMUP’s (CRYPTO: YOM ($YOM) interview, Mr. Alex van der Bann, CEO/Co-founder.

3). Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview, Mr. Michael Clebnik, CFO/Co-Founder, Metro VR Studios (a GEGR subsidiary).

4). Epazz, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: EPAZ ) interview, Mr. Michael Manahan, Vice-president Communications.

5). GlobeX Data Ltd.’s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

6). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy/Marketing, and Ms. Annie Douglas, Executive Vice-president, May Media Group.

7). Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: SFIO) (a.k.a. Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) interview, Mr. Richard Proigalidad, CEO/President, Leentech Network Solutions (an SFIO subsidiary) .

8). Sekur’s® (a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd) “SPECIAL SEGMENT – Weekly Hack” interview, internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), arrives in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street TV’s Anchor Jane King, about the Company’s biomedical devices, in particular, the osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. He talks about the most recent financial results and that the Company continues to spend money on hiring talented people. The media campaign , which includes digital billboard streaming in New York City, gives PETV another avenue to advertise the Company’s ongoings. John explains the rebranding of Kush into its new name, Spring. As a one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology﻿﻿﻿ is an injection that can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer for the treatment of osteoarthritis. John tells viewers about upcoming trade shows in Nashville and Orlando. Cat pet owners can expect some time in 2022, an osteoarthritis treatment designed to improve feline joint function.

New to the Street TV welcomes Mr. Alex van der Bann, CEO/Co-Founder, BEEMUP (CRYPTO: YOM) ($YOM) , for his NASDAQ in-studio interview with Anchor Jane King. Alex provides information about the evolution of the metaverse and how that evolution involves BEEMUP. Young and old become more involved in the metaverse, and BEEMUP links virtual experiences with its NFT, $YOM (Your Open Metaverse) utility token. Individuals and corporations can create a metaspace virtual branding of goods and services. Since the innovation of the blockchain and the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, exponentially, DeFi transactions remain extraordinary. Alex explains the need for more reliability and transparency in the NFT space, paramount for further acceptance in the tokenization of assets and the transfer of those tokens’ values. BEEMUP’s $YOM token provides a unique marriage of the metaverse and NFT, using its reliable platform to create exclusive trades, perks, abilities, and rewards. BEEMUP gives a creative outlet for virtual brand identity and launches “BEEMUP” into the metaverse.

Mr. Michael Clebnik, Chief Financial Officer/Co-Founder at Metro VR Studios, a Gaensel Energy G roup, Inc. (OTCPINK:GEGR) subsidiary, joins New to the Street TV Anchor Jane King for a NASDAQ in-studio interview. Mr. Clebnik talks about GEGR’s VR (Virtual Reality) business, along with his years of international business acumen in technology-based companies. Michael explains the business expectations ahead at subsidiary Metro VR Studios , a VR (Virtual Reality) development Company that focuses on developing high-quality, character-driven action and games for VR on Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR. With Metaverse’s (Facebook) launch of Quest 2, the whole VR content platform changed, and as such, content is a must, not just for games but for other industries, including music videos. Peter explains how Metro VR’s new software works with VR headsets.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), arrives on-set at NASDAQ on this week’s New to The Street TV Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, viewers learn from Mike about the Company’s software blockchain cloud products which the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational entities. Mr. Manahan explains Epazz’s intranet software solutions, customized for a wide variety of organizations and companies. He gives three examples of software applications that the Company offers to end-users, ZenaPay Wallet , Epazz StreamPay, and Epazz CryObo Blockchain Technology. Mike explains how the real-estate industry, supply-chain management, and cannabis producers/suppliers utilize these solutions. Because the Company continues to evolve legacy software platforms into more efficient blockchain digital solutions, Mr. Manahan explains that value proposition to investors.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company’s Sekur® solutions to prevent hacks from emails and text messages. This week, Alain provides insight into the growth of ransomware attacks and the overall problem costing world economies billions of dollars. Based on a US Treasury report, during the first ½ of 2021, the attacks exceeded all ransom payouts in the last decade. Alain explains the direct and indirect cost from such hacks and cybersecurity ransoms looks to be around $6T worldwide. The ransomware hackers look to take down more high-profile targets like power plants. The cybersecurity industry needs to ramp up counter-offensives to protect critical industries that appear vulnerable. GlobeX Data Ltd.’s Sekur® , with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions, can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King’s interviews with Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB:RPMT) (“REGO”), and Ms. Annie Douglas, Executive Vice-president, May Media Group . Mr. Aptor explains the Company’s neo-bank and privacy-first fintech platform for commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications. With over 70 million Generation ‘Z’ (GenZ) children now fully participating in digital commerce, Dan explains the Company’s Mazoola super digital wallet app . REGO’s Mazoola wallet continues as COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant product and service. Because of built-in protections that focus on children’s well-being and identities, the Company received a prestigious award from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA ). Dan reminds viewers about its 3 patents and that the Mazoola wallet never collects, stores, or sells data, and parental controls remain in place to limit monetary exposures and manage children’s use. Ms. Annie Douglas talks about her organization and her affiliation with “Moms Meet.” As a large community, “Moms Meet” offers mothers looking to learn more about “better-for-you” products and services and then interact with one another, providing feedback on tried products. She explains that Mom Meets went into a partnership with Rego’s Mazoola wallet because of the child privacy-first technology platform and all its security features. REGO’s unique platform makes it fun, learns and teaches children financial literacy, and contains an encrypted digital footprint, a must in today’s fintech space. Viewers can download the Mazoola super digital wallet app “FREE” for 12 months - https://mazoola.co/

Mr. Richard Proigalidad, CEO/ President at Leentech Network Solutions , a Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (a.k.a-Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) (OTCPINK:SFIO) subsidiary, appears on this week’s New to The Street TV show talking with TV Anchor Jane King. Mr. Proigalidad discussed the pending corporate action with OTC Markets on removing SFIO’s “Shell” status designation and all necessary documentation provided for review. He then discusses the technology and software division at SFIO and how that division works within the verticals at SFIO. The Leentech Network Solution team develops and collaborates a technological business platform for small to medium-sized businesses, using AI and data analytics to formulate a digital recommendation to help increase productivity and efficiencies. Mr. Proigalidad explains how this modeling improved SFIO’s subsidiary Gorgeous Coffee Company and its global distribution and license to the Epiphany coffee blend brand.

The “WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur®, a division of GlobeX Data, Ltd . New to The Street TV. Host Ana Berry and Alain talk about cybersecurity hacks that become common attacks during the holiday season. Alain explains that the electronic gift card app remains a choice digital scam by the “Dark Web.” Recent digital gift card hacks enabled malware onto mobile devices, which revealed all the contents of text messenger apps. As such, the hackers found data about crypto wallet apps and helped them steal Bitcoin and other altcoins in crypto wallets. Alain calls it “Crypto Jacks” and warns everyone “NOT” to open a text and email from an unlikely source; it could cause a hack of your data. A solution for year-round protection, get the Sekur® email and messenger for only $10.00 per month. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver, protecting those not subscribers to Sekur. Always, Alain reminds everyone about password protections and other cybersecurity diligence needed, especially during the holiday season. What is your privacy worth this HOLIDAY SEASON?”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo’s strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About BEEMUP (CRYPTO: YOM) ($YOM) :



BEEMUP, with its utility token YOM (Your Open Metaverse), enables artists, developers, and businesses to co-create an open metaverse content that belongs to you. Visit live performances in dynamic virtual worlds with your friends and collect exclusive branded wearables. Create your metaspaces and experiences in Unreal Engine and publish these live to any website or channel. Mint your 3D assets as NFTs and airdrop them in your metaspace as part of a virtual auction or giveaway - https://beemup.com/ and https://www.yom.community/

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:GEGR) is an international finance and holding company that combines its management team’s cumulative and collective knowledge. The Company’s management team consists of experienced and successful professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America. As GEGR expands rapidly through a series of fifteen highly diversified acquisitions or investments, it currently consists of various industries, including Biotech, Commodities, Apparel, Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The Company’s revenues and earnings have grown considerably because of these acquisitions. GEGR has the accounting, legal, and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high-level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software Company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) - https://www.epazz.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:SFIO)



Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCPINK:SFIO) (a.k.a. Smokefree Innotec, Inc.) is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines, as well as a roadmap for further global expansion, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration - SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to building a thriving business ecosystem, with plans to up-list onto a major stock exchange in the future - https://sfio.co.nz/ .

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

