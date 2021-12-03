December 3rd 2021



GAIA PURE (GP) France enters distribution agreement with Photocat

Photocat announce that following intense market promotions made by Mr Frederic Papin and Mr Thomas Cerny in France, whom are the sole owners of Gaia Pure. In Gaia Pure a portfolio of opportunites have been created to form a strong portfolio of interesting leads that quickly can be turned into business. The focus have been on leads exhibiting a strong demand for better air quality. These projects are geographically found both in the capital area and in the south of France.

Photocat is very proud that long term professional relations can turn into sparkling market opportunities in such interesting markets as the French for climate and environmental development. Mr. Cerny says “France has always been a country that utilize technology to get ahead and the Photocatalytic solutions come with such a strong scientific documentation that benefit is easily understood by city administrators and political leaders.”

Mr. Papin says “I am proud to work with the number one supplier of photocatalytic technology and the test projects we carried out were all delivered with professionalism and dedication.” Further he adds that the logo enclosed will highlight the role of roads and surfaces that clean air like living trees”.

Henrik Sarfelt, Sales Director Photocat says “I believe the French market can become one of the top 3 markets in Europe for our city solutions within a 3 years time horizon”



Key customers for the technology will be companies operating highways, regional/local authorities that manage housing areas, roads, parkings and also national companies which provide housing for their employees”. There will not be an impact on the financial results for the year 2021 with this agreement.

For yderligere Information, venligst kontakt:

Michael Humle, CEO, Photocat A/S Tel: +45 2210 2523

e-mail: michael@photocat.net

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 15:00 on December 3rd 2021.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net





Attachment