(SOL) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your ReneSola Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) ("ReneSola" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.



On December 2, 2021, Grizzly Research issued a research report on ReneSola titled "We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed." Grizzly alleged, among other things, "Our on the ground due diligence, ﬁlings review, and communications with local municipalities in Europe indicate that SOL has been vastly misrepresenting its project development pipeline.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a ReneSola shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

