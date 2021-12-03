Voice of the Travel Industry: One Year On, 2021 Market Report - Growing Optimism Amongst Travel Professionals, with Digital Health Passports a Key Way to Reopen Safely

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of The Industry: Travel One Year On" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Voice of The Industry: Travel One Year On global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

One year on, travel and tourism are still struggling to recover, however, the Voice of the Industry Travel Survey shows signs of growing optimism amongst travel professionals, with digital health passports a key way to reopen safely.

Big data, analytics and AI remain the primary focus for investment to drive operational and marketing efficiencies. While sustainability is gaining as a powerful force for recovery, resonating with consumers as well as businesses.



Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of Travel

Factors Impacting Travel

Mobile and Digital Commerce

Travel and Sustainability

Innovation in Travel

About Voice of the Industry

