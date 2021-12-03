Correction: Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first nine months of 2021

English Lithuanian

Note: Consolidated income statement: adjusted cost of sales, gross profit and distribution expenses for the period 01/01/2020 - 30/09/2020 and 30/07/2020 - 30/09/2020.

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for nine months of 2021 amounted to 106.8 million EUR – 20.7 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 88.5 million EUR).

During Q3 2021 the Group earned 3.97 million EUR net profit or 27.7 percent more than in the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2020 was EUR 3.11 million).

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

