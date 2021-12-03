Global Nicotine Survey 2021: Key Insights and System Overview

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nicotine Survey 2021: Key Insights and System Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nicotine Survey 2021: Key Insights and System Overview global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

For the first time in the modern history of the tobacco industry, the last decade has seen the emergence of a viable alternative to the cigarette, altering consumer preferences and use patterns.

The Nicotine Survey offers insight into the pace and depth of this alteration, tracking consumer migration from traditional tobacco categories, such as cigarettes, into emerging product types, and gauges changing public attitudes.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Nicotine Format Use Patterns

Format Relationships and Planned Consumption Changes

Public Perceptions and Attitudes

Survey Detail

About Our Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djlu2c