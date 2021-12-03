SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMTL).



Comtech is involved in an ongoing proxy battle with activist shareholder, Outerbridge Capital Management LLC. Lowey Dannenberg is currently investigation Comtech’s possible wrongdoing under federal securities law.

If you are a shareholder of Comtech and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Comtech should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact