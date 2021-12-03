Appian Announces Planned Retirement of CFO, Mark Lynch, and Reaffirms Guidance for Q4 and Full Year 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that Mark Lynch intends to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2022. Mr. Lynch will remain in his current position through March 31, 2022, to assist with the filing and certification of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, and to support with the transition of his responsibilities to his successor, once named.



“Mark has been Appian's CFO for half the lifetime of the Company. He's a tremendous executive and a good friend. He's earned the trust and confidence of our employees and our investors. We appreciate his wisdom, professionalism, and sense of humor -- and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Matt Calkins, Appian’s Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Lynch joined Appian as CFO in 2009 and has served in that capacity since. Upon his announcement, Mr. Lynch stated, “I’ve been honored to serve as Appian’s CFO over the past thirteen years. I’m proud of all our accomplishments over these years, including our 2017 IPO and our consistent results quarter after quarter as a public company. One of the reasons I can retire confidently is knowing that the team we’ve built at Appian is incredibly well positioned to continue this success into the future.”

The Company has initiated an executive search to fill the Chief Financial Officer position. In addition, Appian announced that it has promoted and designated Mark Matheos, Senior Vice President, Global Controller to Chief Accounting Officer effective December 31, 2021.

Appian also today is reaffirming its guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, previously provided in its Q3 earnings release and conference call on November 4, 2021.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

