BOTS, Inc. Becomes One of the First Public Companies to Accept Shiba Inu 

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repairs, and warranties, announced today it will begin accepting payments in the SHIBA INU (COIN: SHIB) and offers Black Friday specials on its Dogecoin entry-level miners.

BTZI announced recently that it developed competitively priced first generation Dogecoin miners shipped to KNOS’ AIRDOGE™ purifier owners at no extra charge. These are now available for sale on www.bots.bz at a 50% deep discount. Also Bitcoin miner warranties and miner repair services are available during the sale which runs till the end of this week at up to 25% off their regular pricing.

The Company is developing a private Dogecoin pool and next-generation highly advanced Dogecoin miner that will be announced in the immediate future.

In a recent Coindesk article entitled Dogecoin Mining 2021: Everything You Need to Know, it was reported that Dogecoin's incredible start to the year attracted record numbers of miners to its network. But how easy is it to mine Dogecoin ($DOGE), and what do you need to get involved?

Dogecoin has come a long way since its modest beginnings as a humorous cryptocurrency centered upon a viral Internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog. What was once a parody project purposefully created by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to be "as ridiculous as possible" is now a top ten crypto-asset surpassing $35 billion in market capitalization while boasting of a global fan base.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, the Dogecoin inspired Shiba Inu coin is a very popular cryptocurrency that can be used to buy goods and services, as a community-driven token, the functionality of which includes a decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap), a platform for working with NFTs, as well as a profitable tool for passive income, according to NOWPayments.

As reported by CNN, Shiba Inu coin price hit a new record revealing it to be the most astronomically increasing commodity in history and up an additional 30% in a 24-hour period just on the hopes that a Robinhood petition to add it to their cryptocurrency list of buyable coins would increase popularity. It pared back some of its gains since hitting its all-time high last week but then continued to move to reach the dizzying heights of the 13th largest digital currency by market capitalization yesterday.

The token, which was launched last year, has surged more than 100% during the previous seven days and now has a market value of about $23 billion, surpassing Dogecoin with the trading volume.

Like Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu coin features the Shiba Inu dog as its mascot. Its meteoric rise has made some investors millionaires overnight. The coin has also won a handful of celebrity backers, from former boy band stars to pro athletes.

Earlier this year, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made headlines by donating $1 billion worth of SHIB to a COVID-19 relief fund in India.

Cryptocurrency mining has become very popular in the past years as investors embrace the crypto asset to diversify their wealth in addition to the traditional stock market.

BTZI is the first public company to offer Bitcoin miner warranties to operators in North America. The extended miner warranty program initially covers Bitmain manufactured miners, but soon, BTZI will add coverage for Canaan Inc, MicroBT Whatsminer and other leading Bitcoin miner manufacturers. The Company announced earlier the availability of Bitcoin mining repairs through an authorized national Bitcoin miners' repair center which is now fully operational through our new subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC.

Around 3,000,000 Bitcoin miners are in operation in the U.S.A., with about 2,000,000 in Canada.

BTZI estimates the extended Bitcoin miners' warranty market size could quickly exceed $1.2 billion in the U.S.A. with no currently known competition.

BTZI is also developing a 10MW self-mining facility in West Virginia.

BOTS, Inc. is the first to build an approach to the Bitcoin miners' extended warranties — providing a cost-effective and efficient way for Bitcoin mining farm operators to buy warranty contracts and file claims against them – which allows Bitcoin miners in North America to take their mining business to the next level. The warranty covers labor on all components of the Bitcoin mining rig, including the availability of remote monitoring services, mining rig hardware coverage, and racking systems.

Tweet @shibainucoin to encourage $SHIB to let their followers learn about the BTZI/SHIB news today.

BTZI is on schedule to file its Q2 financial reports on a timely basis.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

CEO

info@bots.bz