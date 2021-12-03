TIPS ANNOUNCES TAKEOVER BY WILTON MANAGEMENT LIMITED, TO ENTER $8 TRILLION GLOBAL HEALTHCARE MARKET

London, England, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: TIPS), a MedTech and Medical Device Investment Company, today announced that it has been acquired by Wilton Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the London based, Wilton https://www.wiltongroup.com/ . By virtue of this acquisition, Wilton now holds 59% of TIPS common stock. Wilton is a diverse financial services company, whose locations include London, Dublin and Dubai. Wilton possesses the expertise and resources that management believes will enable TIPS to deliver shareholder value in the multi-trillion-dollar global healthcare market

Tony Flanagan, Wilton CEO and Managing Partner stated, “Wilton is delighted to announce its acquisition of TIPS, which we intend to develop into a leading investor in innovative, private company, tactical MedTech and medical device opportunities. We have a pipeline of European based opportunities progressing through our investment appraisal process, that we believe to offer exciting return potential for TIPS alongside and because of the medical advancements being developed. Wilton's network gives us access to extensive healthcare and MedTech experience and investment expertise to advance TIPS' investment objectives. We expect to make further announcements in the coming weeks as we take steps to implement TIPS' investment strategy.”

The management of TIPS released the following statement, “TIPS is thrilled to be part of the Wilton family. We look forward to a very exciting 2022 and we are certain that our shareholders will feel the same way.”

About Wilton Group:

Wilton provides services to clients incorporating investments, wealth management and secured lending, pensions and professional services, with the latter including corporate finance advisory, valuations, M&A, due diligence, IPO and fundraising activities supporting clients. Wilton's network includes associates with extensive healthcare and MedTech experience in C-suite positions to be leveraged to advance TIPS' investment objectives.

Wilton’s email address in relation to this transaction is: info@tacticalnewmedicaldiversified.com

About TIPS:

TIPS vision is the establishment of a global medical investment company, with a primary focus on the MedTech and medical device sectors.

For further information please contact TIPS at info@tipsinvest.io

The TIPS Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/tipsinvest

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Tianrong Internet Products and Services, Inc. or any other person.

Contact: