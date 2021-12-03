World Retailing Market Report 2021: Leading Companies and Brands, Top Four Trends Shaping the Industry, Outlook, Channel Spotlight

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Retailing in 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Retailing in 2021 global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

In 2020, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic fundamentally transformed the global retailing industry, not least by making e-commerce the default option for many homebound consumers.

As the world begins tentatively to move past the pandemic, many consumers will return to stores, and the future looks bright for retailing, but retailers must now accelerate the transformation of their physical footprints to provide a seamless shopping experience across store-based and digital channels.



Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

The Retailing Industry Today

Leading Companies and Brands

Top Four Trends Shaping the Industry

Global Outlook

Global Channel Spotlight

Regional Channel Spotlights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qeps1