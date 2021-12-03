Global Luxury Goods Industry Report 2021: Buzz Topics, Emerging Trends, Industry Issues, Consumers' Shopping Patterns

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Industry: Luxury Goods 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Voice of the Industry: Luxury Goods 2021 global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

In the Voice of the Industry series, The International connects with industry professionals to explore trends and innovations. This report focuses on the Luxury Goods industry, drawing on a survey of over 300 professionals working in luxury goods in over 40 countries around the world.



Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Personal Luxury, Premium and Luxury Cars.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key Trends Impacting the Industry

Sales Forecasts and Channel Shifts

Shifts in Consumer Behaviour

Industry Innovations

About Voice of the Industry

